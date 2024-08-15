Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Premier League Clubs Interested In Eddie Nketiah After Marseille Move Falls Apart

Olly Taliku
Earlier this week Eddie Nketiah’s move to Marseille fell through, but Arsenal are still open to offers for their striker this summer with Premier League clubs taking interest.

Eddie Nketiah Attracting Premier League Interest

Arsenal were in talks with Marseille to sell Eddie Nketiah this month, but talks with Marseille broke down after the Ligue 1 side refused to meet the Gunners’ valuation.

Nketiah is valued at around £35million by Arsenal and Marseille refused to pay such a high fee for thee English forward who is seeking more game time away from North London.

With just ten starts for Arsenal in the Premier League last year, Nketiah was very much a backup option for Mikel Arteta and he was mainly used when the likes of Gabriel Jesus picked up injuries.

The 25-year-old has been at Arsenal all of his life, graduating through the academy and working his way up to the senior team with the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

Nketiah scored just five league goals last season and with his minutes continuing to be limited, now seems like a perfect time for the striker to move on to a new challenge.

Although his move to Marseille has already fallen through, there is reportedly plenty of interest in Nketiah from other Premier League clubs including Bournemouth.

The Cherries are still yet to replace last year’s talisman Dominic Solanke, who moved to Tottenham for £65m in one of the biggest moves in England this summer.

Crystal Palace are another side with an interest in Nketiah and after trying to bring the Englishman across London last year, they could make another move before the window closes.

With Arsenal’s valuation of Nketiah standing at around £35m, a bidding war between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth could be on the horizon which would definitely play into the hands of the Gunners.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
