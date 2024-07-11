Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has said Arsenal are open to looking at alternatives after missing out on first-choice striker Benjamin Sesko in the summer window. Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres are two of the players the Gunners are reportedly monitoring.

Premier League giants Arsenal are interested in adding a top center-forward to their ranks in the summer window. RB Leipzig ace Sesko was reportedly at the top of their wishlist, but the Slovenian decided to sign a contract extension with the Bundesliga outfit just before the 2024 European Championship. As part of the new deal, the 21-year-old will stay put in Leipzig until June 30, 2029.

After Arsenal missed out on Sesko, some reports suggested they would drop the idea of signing a new center-forward in the summer window. Transfer news expert Romano, however, is not convinced. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano claimed there is the possibility of Arsenal signing a new center-forward this summer.

The Italian journalist said:

“There has been some suggestion that Arsenal will no longer necessarily be making a striker a top priority target after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, but I’d keep this situation open.

“No decision has been made yet, it will also depend on the opportunities. Sesko was an opportunity, but then he decided to stay at Leipzig. Let’s see how Arsenal decide to move on the market in the next days and weeks.”

Osimhen and Gyokeres have been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, but according to Romano, the Gunners have not held concrete talks with either of them.

He concluded by adding:

“There are other big names up front that we’ve heard a lot about this summer, but at the moment there is still nothing close or concrete for Victor Osimhen or Viktor Gyokeres.”

Gabriel Jesus and Edward Nketiah are the two natural center-forwards at Mikel Arteta‘s disposal. Unfortunately for the north Londoners, neither player has managed to attain consistency, only impressing in bits and pieces. In the 2023-24 Premier League season, the pair only had nine goals between them. Manchester City’s first-choice center-forward Erling Haaland, meanwhile, scored a league-best 27 times.