Arsenal transfer expert Charles Watts has shared his opinion on the links between Atalanta star Ademola Lookman and the Premier League aspirants. Watts said that although Arsenal would be looking to sign a new winger next summer, he was not sure Lookman was at the top of their wishlist.

Over the summer, Lookman was heavily linked with a move away from Serie A side Atalanta. According to reports, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain were the two frontrunners to secure his services. Initially, a move to the French champions seemed to be on the cards. However, it ultimately did not pan out, with Atalanta convincing the forward to stay put for at least one more season.

Charles Watts Unsure Whether Arsenal Is Genuinely Interested in Ademola Lookman

Despite Lookman committing to continue in Italy, talks of an exit have not died down, with some reports continuing to link him to Arsenal. Speaking in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Watts addressed the rumors.

He began:

“Ademola Lookman had another excellent weekend for Atalanta in Italy, scoring twice in their impressive win against Napoli.

“He’s one of countless wingers who has been linked with Arsenal in the past and they did of course have a close-up view of him when they met Atalanta in the Champions League a little bit earlier in the season.”

Watts continued:

“The Lookman link is never one that I had confirmed. It always felt a bit like an agent-driven story to me, especially as there was lots of talk about PSG being interested as well and also fresh contract talks with Atalanta.

“We’ll have to see if anything materializes in the future but he’s certainly not doing his chances of a move to a top club any harm at all with his performances in Italy right now.”

He concluded by adding:

“We know Arsenal will be on the lookout for a winger come the summer, with Raheem Sterling expected to head back to Chelsea following his loan spell in North London.

“Lookman has shown he can make a big impact at the top level, so we’ll see if a top club comes knocking.”

Lookman has been firing on all cylinders this season, chipping in with seven goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions. His contract with Atalanta expires in June 2026.