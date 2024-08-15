Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Shares Good News In Gunners’ Mikel Merino Pursuit

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal Target Mikel Merino
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino is eager to play under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. According to the Italian, the Spanish midfielder is confident the two clubs will find a solution before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Apart from making David Raya’s stay permanent from Brentford, Arsenal has only signed one player in the summer transfer window. Versatile defender Riccardo Calafiori has joined the Gunners for a €45 million ($49.53 million) fee from Bologna, significantly bolstering Arsenal’s back line.

Arteta, however, is not quite done yet. The Spaniard wants to reinforce his midfield and also add a prolific center-forward if possible. The North London club is not close to finalizing its target for the center-forward position. However, the priority target for the midfield has been locked for months.

Arsenal, which is aiming to climb the top step in the Premier League after falling short the last two seasons, wants to sign Merino from Real Sociedad to compliment Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in midfield. The 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) winner is in the final year of his contract, but Sociedad is not making it easy for Arsenal to pull the trigger.

Fabrizio Romano Gives Arsenal Hope In Mikel Merino Pursuit

With Arsenal and Real Sociedad locked in a stalemate, Romano has issued an encouraging update, suggesting the move is alive and well.

On his YouTube channel, the Italian said (via The Boot Room):

Arsenal are talking to Real Sociedad to find a solution. He has just a few months left on his contract and is not signing a new deal as of today. 

But Merino wants to play for Mikel Arteta and has agreed contract terms with Arsenal. The clubs are in constant contact for three weeks and there is a feeling that Mikel Merino is really confident of becoming an Arsenal player in the final two weeks.”

Merino is a tall, strong, and confident midfielder with a penchant for winning one-on-one duels. Since his debut for Real Sociedad in 2018, he has won 1663 duels — more than any other player across the top five leagues. His addition would greatly help Arsenal against physically strong teams.

According to reports, Sociedad wants ̣ €35 million ($38.53 million) for the player. Arsenal, meanwhile, is holding out hope for a sizable discount.

