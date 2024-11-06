Premier League giants Arsenal is preparing to enter the race for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Hugo Larsson. The Gunners are looking to table a €40 million ($43.04 million) offer in January for the sought-after Eintracht Frankfurt youngster.

Arsenal Looking to Test Waters With Preliminary Bid

Frankfurt central midfielder Larsson has been in excellent form this season, drawing the attention of some of the biggest teams in Europe. His game-reading ability is beyond his years, he is excellent on the ball, always helps out in defense, and is quite clinical in front of goal. The 20-year-old has played 14 games for the Bundesliga outfit in all competitions this season, scoring three times and providing an assist.

According to CaughtOffside, Larsson’s performances have won Arsenal over and the club is now preparing to test Eintracht Frankfurt’s resolve with a January bid. As per the aforementioned source, the North London club is prepared to table a €40 million ($43.04 million) offer for the talented midfielder.

Fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in prizing Larsson away from Frankfurt. They could open talks with Larsson’s representatives in the January transfer window.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund are also on Larsson’s list of admirers. However, these three clubs are still scouting him and are unlikely to make a move in the winter window.

Frankfurt Will Not Sell Hugo Larsson for Cheap

Arsenal’s potential €40 million ($43.04 million) bid is more than respectful. However, according to CaughtOffside, it is far from what Eintracht Frankfurt is expecting for the talented midfielder. The Bundesliga club is unlikely to sell for anything less than €70-80 million ($75.3-86.1 million). It will be interesting to see if Arsenal agrees to pay such a sizable fee during the winter window.

Of course, paying the asking price is only a part of the story. The Gunners must also convince the youngster to pick their project over other promising ones. With Arsenal slipping out of the top four in the Premier League and Liverpool emerging as the best team in the division, it could be difficult for Arteta and Co. to pull off the transfer.