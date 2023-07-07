NFL

Arizona Cardinals Could Hold Top 2 Picks In 2024 NFL Draft

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz gettyimages 1441256240 e1668898745705
rsz gettyimages 1441256240 e1668898745705

Fans of the Arizona Cardinals should brace themselves for a long season, as their team is projected to be the worst in the NFL. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it could end up bring as bright as the Arizona sun if things bounce their way during the 2023-24 season.

Arizona Cardinals Could Control The 2024 NFL Draft

The Cardinals’ roster is best described as barren. Outside of quarterback Kyler Murray, the team boasts very little talent, and they’ll have a hard time finding a rotation of players that can help them be victorious. But it all could be by design.

Arizona entered the off-season knowing that they’d be one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2023-24, and they’ve doubled down on punting the season away. They’ll be under a new head coach who will be given a pass during his first year given the roster construction, though they haven’t given him much to work with.

None of their free agent signings from this off-season are on deals longer than 2-years, and the list of names is rather uninspiring. They also gave away their rights to a top-3 pick during the Draft back in April, trading the pick away to the Texans, who selected Will Anderson Jr. In return, the Cardinals got the 12th and 33rd pick in the current draft, but it was next year’s selection process that they truly stocked up for.

Cardinals Will Be Rooting Against Texans All Season Long

The price that the Texans had to pay was giving up picks in the 2024 Draft, one in the first round and one in the third. Houston isn’t projected to finish as poorly as Arizona is, but they too are under first year leadership, and are in a rebuilding phase of their own. Their over/under win total is 6.5, on par with a few teams and higher than only the Cardinals themselves.

There is a real chance that the Cardinals and Texans finish with the worst records in the league in 2023-24, which would give Arizona the rights to both of the top-2 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The options would be limitless were it to happen. As it stands today, the top-2 players in the class appear to be quarterback Caleb Williams out of USC and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State.

There is plenty of football to be played between now and next April, both of the professional and college kind, and things could change with both the players and teams that are projected to be involved at the top of the draft. But if the Arizona Cardinals were able to nab the two best college football players in the country within 10 minutes, it might be worth sitting through a season of misery.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz i755ozg8ee2r4lt99tdj
NFL

LATEST NFL: Corey Dillon Is Outraged At The Cincinnati Bengals

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  7h
rsz jalen hurts 012923 getty ftr
NFL
NFL: Eagles and 49ers Dominate PFF’s NFC Position Rankings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 5 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers met in last season’s NFC Championship game, and according to Pro Football Focus and their positional rankings ahead of the 2023-24 NFL season,…

rsz 1445027522
NFL
Miami Dolphins Have Best Defensive Line In AFC, Says PFF
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 5 2023

Much of the media focus around the Miami Dolphins has been centered on their now-high powered offense, but it could be their defense that is the difference maker this upcoming…

rsz attachment gettyimages 1286087032 2
NFL
Josh Allen Comments On Stefon Diggs Situation: “Let It Go”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 5 2023
rsz f0nzmhywiamfrxp
NFL
LOOK: Tom Brady Parties With Devin Booker And James Harden
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 4 2023
pats
NFL
The Public Is Rooting For The Patriots
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 3 2023
jason kelce beer chug
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Destroys Radio Host James Seltzer in a Beer Chugging Challenge
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 28 2023
Arrow to top