Arizona Cardinals Could Hold Top 2 Picks In 2024 NFL Draft

Fans of the Arizona Cardinals should brace themselves for a long season, as their team is projected to be the worst in the NFL. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it could end up bring as bright as the Arizona sun if things bounce their way during the 2023-24 season.

Arizona Cardinals Could Control The 2024 NFL Draft

UPDATE: Arizona #Cardinals star safety Budda Baker who requested a trade in April, but without any traction in that direction attended the team’s mandatory minicamp in June and plans to be at training camp in July, per @AroundTheNFL. The two-time All-Pro hopes he’ll be doing so… pic.twitter.com/gXniIQNPNg — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 30, 2023

The Cardinals’ roster is best described as barren. Outside of quarterback Kyler Murray, the team boasts very little talent, and they’ll have a hard time finding a rotation of players that can help them be victorious. But it all could be by design.

Arizona entered the off-season knowing that they’d be one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2023-24, and they’ve doubled down on punting the season away. They’ll be under a new head coach who will be given a pass during his first year given the roster construction, though they haven’t given him much to work with.

None of their free agent signings from this off-season are on deals longer than 2-years, and the list of names is rather uninspiring. They also gave away their rights to a top-3 pick during the Draft back in April, trading the pick away to the Texans, who selected Will Anderson Jr. In return, the Cardinals got the 12th and 33rd pick in the current draft, but it was next year’s selection process that they truly stocked up for.

Cardinals Will Be Rooting Against Texans All Season Long

The price that the Texans had to pay was giving up picks in the 2024 Draft, one in the first round and one in the third. Houston isn’t projected to finish as poorly as Arizona is, but they too are under first year leadership, and are in a rebuilding phase of their own. Their over/under win total is 6.5, on par with a few teams and higher than only the Cardinals themselves.

There is a real chance that the Cardinals and Texans finish with the worst records in the league in 2023-24, which would give Arizona the rights to both of the top-2 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The options would be limitless were it to happen. As it stands today, the top-2 players in the class appear to be quarterback Caleb Williams out of USC and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State.

There is plenty of football to be played between now and next April, both of the professional and college kind, and things could change with both the players and teams that are projected to be involved at the top of the draft. But if the Arizona Cardinals were able to nab the two best college football players in the country within 10 minutes, it might be worth sitting through a season of misery.

