6 Teams Have Called The Arizona Cardinals About 3rd Overall Pick

The Arizona Cardinals are in the middle of an off-season of change and uncertainty, after firing their former head coach and having issues with their starting quarterback. But when it comes to the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, the Cardinals have one of the more coveted picks of all.

Thanks to their 4-13 record during the 2022 NFL season, the Cardinals hold the rights to the 3rd overall pick in the Draft that will be held later this month. And according to reports, it will be a hot commodity as we get closer to the day of the event.

Reports: 6 Teams Have Called Arizona Cardinals About #3 Pick

At least six teams have inquired with the Arizona Cardinals about trading up for the third overall pick in the upcoming April 27 NFL Draft, per league sources. Cardinals still are mulling whether to move pick or make it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2023

The Draft Class of 2023 promises to have one of the richer crops of quarterbacks that we have seen in recent years, as there is a good chance that as many as four pass throwers will be selected within the top-10. CJ Stroud and Bryce Young have been on a tier by themselves throughout the process, with Anthony Richardson and Will Levis thought to be the next in line.

But do the Cardinals need a quarterback? They have plenty invested in Kyler Murray, and while they have had their issues with him over the last year, it looks as though he’ll remain their guy going forward.

Do they stay put and draft the best non-quarterback that is available? Will Anderson is thought to be the best defensive player in this year’s class, and would be a nice addition to the Cardinals’ pass rush.

Or do they look to shop the pick and receive a truck load of assets in return for it? According to reports, it seems as though teams are calling in order to try to make that happen.

QB-Needy Teams Should Be Interested In Jumping Colts

Colts need to swap spots here. ESPECIALLY if the Texans aren't sold on the non-Bryce Young quarterback options and BY goes first overall. If it goes BY, Will Anderson…Indy has to trade up. https://t.co/buZdsf8Ohg — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 10, 2023

Adam Schefter reported on Monday that at least six teams have called the Arizona Cardinals asking about the availability of the pick, and that the team is mulling over their options.

With the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans scheduled to pick first and second, it is almost a given that the first two players off of the board will be quarterbacks. Both teams are starting new regimes and will be looking for their pass thrower of the future.

The team that currently sits behind the Cardinals will likely have similar aspirations. The Indianapolis Colts hold the rights to the 4th overall pick, and they are hoping that one of the better quarterback prospects will fall to them. That would be the case if Arizona were to stay put, which make the Colts the team to jump ahead of.

Schefter did not report which teams were the ones that were interested, but some educated guesses can be made. There are plenty of teams that are looking for their QB of the future, including teams like the Lions, Falcons, and Buccaneers.

