NFL

6 Teams Have Called The Arizona Cardinals About 3rd Overall Pick

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz 02 arizona cardinals stadium honor 2007 awards
rsz 02 arizona cardinals stadium honor 2007 awards

The Arizona Cardinals are in the middle of an off-season of change and uncertainty, after firing their former head coach and having issues with their starting quarterback. But when it comes to the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, the Cardinals have one of the more coveted picks of all.

Thanks to their 4-13 record during the 2022 NFL season, the Cardinals hold the rights to the 3rd overall pick in the Draft that will be held later this month. And according to reports, it will be a hot commodity as we get closer to the day of the event.

Reports: 6 Teams Have Called Arizona Cardinals About #3 Pick

The Draft Class of 2023 promises to have one of the richer crops of quarterbacks that we have seen in recent years, as there is a good chance that as many as four pass throwers will be selected within the top-10. CJ Stroud and Bryce Young have been on a tier by themselves throughout the process, with Anthony Richardson and Will Levis thought to be the next in line.

But do the Cardinals need a quarterback? They have plenty invested in Kyler Murray, and while they have had their issues with him over the last year, it looks as though he’ll remain their guy going forward.

Do they stay put and draft the best non-quarterback that is available? Will Anderson is thought to be the best defensive player in this year’s class, and would be a nice addition to the Cardinals’ pass rush.

Or do they look to shop the pick and receive a truck load of assets in return for it? According to reports, it seems as though teams are calling in order to try to make that happen.

QB-Needy Teams Should Be Interested In Jumping Colts

Adam Schefter reported on Monday that at least six teams have called the Arizona Cardinals asking about the availability of the pick, and that the team is mulling over their options.

With the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans scheduled to pick first and second, it is almost a given that the first two players off of the board will be quarterbacks. Both teams are starting new regimes and will be looking for their pass thrower of the future.

The team that currently sits behind the Cardinals will likely have similar aspirations. The Indianapolis Colts hold the rights to the 4th overall pick, and they are hoping that one of the better quarterback prospects will fall to them. That would be the case if Arizona were to stay put, which make the Colts the team to jump ahead of.

Schefter did not report which teams were the ones that were interested, but some educated guesses can be made. There are plenty of teams that are looking for their QB of the future, including teams like the Lions, Falcons, and Buccaneers.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 16791905261218
NFL

LATEST LOOK: Lamar Jackson and OBJ Already Partying Together In Nightclub

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
Beckham
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Signs 1-Year, $18 Million Deal With Ravens
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially back in the NFL. After sitting out the entire 2022 season, Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday worth a…

rsz rrrr
NFL
Tyreek Hill Says He Will Be Chiefs “Worst Enemy” In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 6 2023

There was plenty made about the Tyreek Hill trade last off-season, but it appears that some hard feelings might still reside on both sides. The Kansas City Chiefs controversially dealt…

will levis
NFL
Will Levis To Meet With Colts, Panthers, and Titans
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 6 2023
rsz hc5f6gzmkrpkjnexksfa6h6xqe
NFL
John Elway Leaves Denver Broncos After 28 Years With Team
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 6 2023
Boyle
NFL
New York Jets Sign Former Green Bay Packers Quarterback Tim Boyle
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 6 2023
rsz ftcnlarayaaatah
NFL
Tyreek Hill Says He Will Retire After 2025 NFL Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 6 2023
Arrow to top