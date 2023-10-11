Boxing News

Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Fight?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Boxing
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Boxing

With Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis just ways away, crossover boxing fans have some questions surrounding the bout. One of which is: Are there any belts on the line in the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight? Read on to find out the answer to this question and whether the winner will lift a belt aloft.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Paul vs Danis Fight?

Boxing fans are extremely excited to witness the single biggest Misfits card to date this weekend. Two co-main events in KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis take centre stage, with plenty of other influencer fights on the undercard at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

Neither Logan Paul nor Dillon Danis have even won a fight in the boxing ring. ‘The Maverick’ has of course fought KSI on two occasions, drawing the first before losing the rematch. He also shared the ring with the great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition, but has never had his hand raised.

Similarly, Dillon Danis is an undefeated MMA fighter with a 2-0 record with two submission victories. He makes his boxing debut this weekend and will be aiming to pull off the huge upset and triumph as a big underdog with the best US sportsbooks.

Despite both men being huge draws and massive celebrities, there will be no belts on the line for the Paul vs Danis fight.

Of course, in the other co-main event there is belt at stakes, as KSI and Tommy Fury battle it out for the MFB Cruiserweight Title. But for this fight between ‘El Jefe’ and ‘The Maverick’, neither man will have a belt put around their waist in the aftermath of the fight, even if they are victorious.

As of today for this fight, Logan Paul is the huge -450 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will of course fancy Danis as the underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +325 with the best offshore sportsbooks to claim victory on his boxing debut and silence the celebrity influencer.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Manchester Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype and both men deliver a cracking main event!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this celebrity crossover super-fight.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
  • 📊 Records: Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -450 | Danis +325

