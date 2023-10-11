Is the KSI vs Tommy Fury Misfits super-fight this weekend being contested for any belts? Read on to find out all you need to know about this bout and whether the KSI vs Tommy Fury winner will leave the ring with a belt around his waist.
What Belts Are On The Line In The KSI vs Fury Fight?
Boxing fans are extremely excited to witness the biggest Misfits fight to date on British soil. That’s right, KSI vs Tommy Fury is finally here and goes down this weekend at the Manchester Arena, England.
It’s undefeated versus undefeated, as Jake Paul’s conqueror Tommy Fury aims to move to 10-0 against the founding member of celebrity crossover boxing, KSI. ‘The Nightmare’ too is unbeaten in his career, but takes a huge step up in class here against the half-brother of WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.
Given the calibre of both men and how big a fight this is, it comes as no surprise to learn that the MFB Cruiserweight Title is on the line in the KSI vs Fury fight.
This is the belt KSI won last year when he won two fights in one night, before defending it against Faze Temperrr and then again in his fight with Joe Fournier last time out which resulted in a no contest. The MFB Cruiserweight Title is once again on the line this weekend, with Tommy Fury looking to add that belt to his collection.
‘TNT’ of course won the WBC Diriyah Title in his fight with Jake Paul back in February. However, that belt is not on the line in this fight – just the MFB Cruiserweight Title.
As of today for the main event, Tommy Fury is the -300 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy KSI as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +250 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and derail the Fury hype-train.
What a fight we have on our hands from the Manchester Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype and both men deliver a cracking main event!
Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this celebrity crossover super-fight.
KSI vs Tommy Fury – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Tommy Fury
- 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: MFB Cruiserweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
- 🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England
- 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI +250 | Fury -300
