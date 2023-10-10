KSI has become one of the biggest names in celebrity boxing, alongside the likes of Jake Paul and Tommy Fury. Due to his incredible celebrity stature, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into KSI’s boxing career thusfar.

KSI Boxing Record

The English YouTube sensation turned boxer was last seen in action in May, knocking Joe Fournier out inside one round. However, the fight was ruled a no contest due to KSI landing an accidental elbow strike on the chin of Fournier, sending him tumbling to the canvas.

‘The Nightmare’ got 2023 off to the best possible start by knocking out fellow YouTuber FaZe Temperrr in the very first round of their fight, defending the MF Cruiserweight Title for the very first time in the process.

KSI was of course one of the founding members of the whole YouTube/celebrity boxing world. Now, hundreds of celebrities from various different walks of life are lacing up the gloves and getting in the ring. They partly have KSI to thanks, who first fought back in 2018 against fellow YouTuber Joe Weller in an exhibition bout. Since then, the YouTube boxing scene has taken off.

Up to now, KSI boasts an unbeaten boxing record of 5-0-1. The YouTube star is the face of Misfits Boxing, as well as generating millions of dollars each and every time he fights. Not only that, but he can certainly back it all up in the ring. KSI really is a superstar.

The 1993-born sensation has boxed five times as professional, winning each and every one of them (with one no contest). Of course, KSI has had seven fights in total including his two amateur bouts prior to stepping up to the pro ranks.

KSI has won five of his seven fights, suffering no defeats with one draw throughout his entire career and one no contest. Of these five wins, KSI has won four of them via emphatic knockout. Now, that record could once again improve if ‘The Nightmare’ is to successfully defend his MF Cruiserweight Title on Saturday night.

KSI is yet to lose in the boxing ring, and boats impressive wins over the likes of Logan Paul and FaZe Temperrr to name but a few. Hence why KSI is odds on to beat everyone he faces with the best offshore gambling sites.

Throughout his seven fight career, KSI has captured some decent wins along the way. Of course, he doesn’t boast a perfect record having drawn against Logan Paul when the pair first fought in the amateurs back in 2018. However, since turning pro, KSI has won all four of his fights and looks to be one of the biggest forces in the whole celebrity boxing world.

KSI first stepped through the ropes back in February 2018 when he knocked out fellow YouTuber Joe Weller in three rounds in their cruiserweight contest. Next up was Logan Paul. KSI and ‘The Maverick’ battled it out to a draw in their first fight, with both men feeling they had done enough to win the fight.

They couldn’t leave it there so the rematch between the pair was inevitable. Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing got involved this time around, staging the bout as a six round professional contest rather than an exhibition. The Brit won the fight via split decision, putting an end to his rivalry with the older brother of Jake Paul.

Since then, KSI has had three more fights as a professional. At Misfits & DAZN: X Series 001, KSI made history by fighting two opponents in one night. Not only that, but he won both fights via knockout. First, KSI dismantled Swarmz and knocked him out in two rounds.

‘The Nightmare’ then faced the first official professional boxer of his career next, but the result was the same. KSI beat Luis Alcaraz Pineda via KO in the third round of their cruiserweight contest, claiming the MF Cruiserweight Title in the process.

KSI’s last fight was a magnificent performance, knocking out Joe Fournier in the second round. KSI looked sensational, but was not awarded the win. The fight has now ben ruled a no-contest after replays showed that the shot that knocked Fournier out weas in fact an illegal strike.

Two fights ago was arguably KSI’s best performance to date. He faced fellow YouTube star FaZe Temperrr and violently knocked his Brazilian counterpart out in the very first round. This was a standout win for KSI, who has shown signs of huge improvement from the beginning of his boxing journey up to now.

That takes us up to now in the career of KSI. He aims to defend his Misfits Cruiserweight Title fin the biggest and toughest fight to date against a real boxer – Tommy Fury. A win here for KSI catapults his career to another level, with some absolutely mammoth fights on the horizon for the multi-millionaire.

At 30-years-old, ‘The Nightmare’ still has plenty of huge nights in him before he hangs the gloves up. Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of KSI’s next fight.

Other Content You May Like