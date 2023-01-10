Boxing

Faze Temperrr Net Worth: Salary, Biggest Purse & Boxing Record

Faze Temperrr Boxing
Ahead of his first fight of the year this weekend, we have taken a deep dive into the boxing career of YouTube sensation, Faze Temperrr. This includes his net worth, biggest career purse, salary and boxing record. Faze Temperrr enters the biggest fight of his life this weekend, as he takes on KSI in the main event of this Misfits x DAZN Series.

KSI vs Faze Temperrr – Fight Information

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Faze Temperrr
  • 📊 Records: KSI (3-0, 2 KO’s) | Faze Temperrr (1-1, 1 KO)
  • 📅 Date: 14th January, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟 Venue: OVO Arena | Wembley, London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -1000 | Faze Temperrr +650

Faze Temperrr Net Worth

Faze Temperrr makes his third walk to the ring as a professional boxer as he is set to face ‘The Nightmare’ at the OVO Arena Wembley, London, England. The Brazilian has had one amateur bout and two pro bouts so far in his boxing career, with Saturday night being the biggest fight and the toughest test of his career so far.

As Faze Temperrr isn’t a huge name in boxing just yet, he doesn’t earn anywhere near as much money as the likes of Saturday’s opponent, KSI. If you are interested in what KSI’s net worth is, then check out our article on KSI’s net worth, salary, fight purse and record.

As of January 2023, it is reported that Faze Temperrr’s net worth is $4 million.

Compared to his opponent this weekend, it is chalk and cheese. However, despite not earning anywhere near as much as KSI in his career, that could well change if Faze Temperrr beats his British counterpart this weekend. Of course, KSI has made a lot of money from music, his Prime business with Logan Paul and having more boxing fights.

Faze Temperrr’s net worth will have been heavily enhanced in recent year by his boxing career, his continued success on YouTube with over 2 million subscribers, as well as launching the Faze clothing brand.

A $4 million net worth for a man who started out posting skate videos on YouTube way back in 2009 isn’t bad at all. Faze Temperrr has made a huge name for himself and can enjoy his riches, regardless of whether he wins this weekend or not against KSI in the boxing ring.

Biggest Fight Purse & Salary Of  Faze Temperrr

It is unknown what Faze Temperrr’s biggest fight purse is. The Brazilian YouTube star forfeited his purse for his first fight against King Kenny as he was pipped on the judges’ scorecards. However, the result of that fight was overturned but it is unknown as to whether Faze Temperrr got his fight purse back or not.

In his two boxing fights against Slim Albaher and Overtflow, his earnings in those fights are strictly confidential and are unknown to the public.

Again, for this fight against KSI at the weekend it is unknown as to how much Faze Temperrr will hear. As he is a huge betting underdog with offshore gambling sites, it is likely that he won’t earn anywhere near as much as his British rival.

The vast majority of Temperrr’s income does of course come from producing  content and posting on YouTube and Twitch. As he is one of the founding members of the Faze Clan, he has had a lot of sponsorship opportunities which will have enhanced his net worth and annual salary.

Professional boxers don’t really tend to have a salary as it depends on how many fights they have in a year, how active they are and at what level they are fighting. Faze Temperrr fought three times in 2022, two of which were professional exhibitions, with his salary estimated to be around $500,000 annually. Of course, this salary is more than likely based of his YouTube earnings rather than what he made in the boxing ring.

It is unknown as to how much he has earnt in his boxing career to date, but it is probably fair to assume that the majority of Faze Temperrr’s career earnings have come from YouTube.

If the 29-year-old was to somehow beat KSI and upset the odds, he is likely to earn the big pay cheques and get the huge fights in the future. If he does put in a career best performance this weekend and beats ‘The Nightmare’, then Faze Temperrr could begin to earn an absolute fortune from this year onwards in the boxing ring.

Faze Temperrr — Record and Bio

  • Age: 29
  • Country: Brazil
  • Height: 6’4″ (194 cm)
  • Reach: 77” (195 cm)
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Overall Record: 1-1
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 1
  • Fights Won by Decision: 0

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Fight Odds

KSI is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. You can back Faze Temperrr with your boxing free bets on this page as the huge betting underdog if you wish.

Check out the latest boxing odds for the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps on the market.

Boxer Odds Bookmakers
KSI -1000 betonline
Faze Temperrr +650 betonline
Draw +2200 betonline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens</a, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

