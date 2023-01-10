Faze Temperrr Net Worth: Salary, Biggest Purse & Boxing Record

Ahead of his first fight of the year this weekend, we have taken a deep dive into the boxing career of YouTube sensation, Faze Temperrr. This includes his net worth, biggest career purse, salary and boxing record. Faze Temperrr enters the biggest fight of his life this weekend, as he takes on KSI in the main event of this Misfits x DAZN Series.

KSI vs Faze Temperrr – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Faze Temperrr

KSI vs Faze Temperrr 📊 Records: KSI (3-0, 2 KO’s) | Faze Temperrr (1-1, 1 KO)

KSI (3-0, 2 KO’s) | Faze Temperrr (1-1, 1 KO) 📅 Date: 14th January, 2023

14th January, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK : DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV | UK 🏟 Venue: OVO Arena | Wembley, London, England, UK

OVO Arena | Wembley, London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -1000 | Faze Temperrr +650

Best Boxing Free Bets & Betting Promos

Faze Temperrr Net Worth

Faze Temperrr makes his third walk to the ring as a professional boxer as he is set to face ‘The Nightmare’ at the OVO Arena Wembley, London, England. The Brazilian has had one amateur bout and two pro bouts so far in his boxing career, with Saturday night being the biggest fight and the toughest test of his career so far.

As Faze Temperrr isn’t a huge name in boxing just yet, he doesn’t earn anywhere near as much money as the likes of Saturday’s opponent, KSI. If you are interested in what KSI’s net worth is, then check out our article on KSI’s net worth, salary, fight purse and record.

As of January 2023, it is reported that Faze Temperrr’s net worth is $4 million.

Compared to his opponent this weekend, it is chalk and cheese. However, despite not earning anywhere near as much as KSI in his career, that could well change if Faze Temperrr beats his British counterpart this weekend. Of course, KSI has made a lot of money from music, his Prime business with Logan Paul and having more boxing fights.

Faze Temperrr’s net worth will have been heavily enhanced in recent year by his boxing career, his continued success on YouTube with over 2 million subscribers, as well as launching the Faze clothing brand.

A $4 million net worth for a man who started out posting skate videos on YouTube way back in 2009 isn’t bad at all. Faze Temperrr has made a huge name for himself and can enjoy his riches, regardless of whether he wins this weekend or not against KSI in the boxing ring.

Biggest Fight Purse & Salary Of Faze Temperrr

It is unknown what Faze Temperrr’s biggest fight purse is. The Brazilian YouTube star forfeited his purse for his first fight against King Kenny as he was pipped on the judges’ scorecards. However, the result of that fight was overturned but it is unknown as to whether Faze Temperrr got his fight purse back or not.

In his two boxing fights against Slim Albaher and Overtflow, his earnings in those fights are strictly confidential and are unknown to the public.

Again, for this fight against KSI at the weekend it is unknown as to how much Faze Temperrr will hear. As he is a huge betting underdog with offshore gambling sites, it is likely that he won’t earn anywhere near as much as his British rival.

The vast majority of Temperrr’s income does of course come from producing content and posting on YouTube and Twitch. As he is one of the founding members of the Faze Clan, he has had a lot of sponsorship opportunities which will have enhanced his net worth and annual salary.

Professional boxers don’t really tend to have a salary as it depends on how many fights they have in a year, how active they are and at what level they are fighting. Faze Temperrr fought three times in 2022, two of which were professional exhibitions, with his salary estimated to be around $500,000 annually. Of course, this salary is more than likely based of his YouTube earnings rather than what he made in the boxing ring.

It is unknown as to how much he has earnt in his boxing career to date, but it is probably fair to assume that the majority of Faze Temperrr’s career earnings have come from YouTube.

If the 29-year-old was to somehow beat KSI and upset the odds, he is likely to earn the big pay cheques and get the huge fights in the future. If he does put in a career best performance this weekend and beats ‘The Nightmare’, then Faze Temperrr could begin to earn an absolute fortune from this year onwards in the boxing ring.

Faze Temperrr — Record and Bio

Age: 29

Country: Brazil

Height: 6’4″ (194 cm)

Reach: 77” (195 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 1-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 1

Fights Won by Decision: 0

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Fight Odds

KSI is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Check out the latest boxing odds for the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight below.

Boxer Odds Bookmakers KSI -1000 Faze Temperrr +650 Draw +2200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

