Wondering what belts are on the line in the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland fight this weekend at UFC 293? Read on to find out all you need to know about the fight and what belt is up for grabs for Adesanya vs Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.
UFC Middleweight Title Up For Grabs At UFC 293 In Adesanya vs Strickland Fight
The UFC Middleweight Title is on the line this weekend at UFC 293 as Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland battle it out for UFC gold in the 185-pound division.
The fight came about after Israel Adesanya won his UFC Middleweight Title back last time out, defeating Alex Pereira in their rematch at UFC 287. Now, he has the opportunity to defend his belt in his tenth successive title fight in the UFC.
The fight is set to headline UFC 293 at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia on Saturday night. Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland is the star attraction, with some stellar fights also on the main card and prelims beforehand.
Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov throw down in a compelling heavyweight bout in the co-main event. That is the chief support this weekend, but all eyes will certainly be on the main event – Adesanya vs Strickland.
RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Israel Adesanya, the fighting pride of Nigeria and New Zealand, is without a doubt one of the greatest MMA fighter the world has ever seen at 185-pounds. His dominance at middleweight has been remarkable. Not only is he the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, the belt he is defending this weekend, but he aims to win an eighth UFC title fight at middleweight.
‘The Last Stylebender’ of course lost his belt last year to bitter rival Alex Pereira, but won it back in emphatic fashion last time out in their rematch at UFC 287. Now, Izzy attempts to make another successful defense against the #5 ranked UFC middleweight contender in Sean Strickland.
This is Sean Strickland’s first shot at UFC gold in his career. He is firmly up against it but does possess serious skill and is capable of beating any fighter on his given day.
The Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC Middleweight Title fight is truly compelling and has captured the attention of MMA fans from all around the world. We are now just days away from the contest, with both men confident of knocking their counterpart out.
In the lead up to the fight at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya is the -600 betting favorite to defend his UFC Middleweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Sean Strickland, goes into this rematch as the +450 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become UFC champion for the first time.
With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Adesanya vs Strickland fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.
Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 293! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!
Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 293 main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.
RELATED: When Is UFC 293? Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info
- 🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
- 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450
