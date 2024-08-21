In a recent interview, Anthony Edwards claimed that basketball players have developed loads since past generations and Michael Jordan was the only player who really had any skill.

Anthony Edwards Makes Bold NBA Claim

Anthony Edwards is no stranger to saying exactly what he thinks and the Minnesota Timberwolves star made a bold claim in a recent podcast, saying that the NBA has developed to no end from past generations.

Appearing on an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Edwards said that although he didn’t watch previous generations of basketball but he thinks that very few had actual skill.

“I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it,” Edwards said.

“They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill.”

Edwards’ comment is sure to stir some responses from past NBA stars, but it is hard to argue with the Timberwolves star who looked like one of the brightest prospects in the league last year.

The 23-year-old led Minnesota to the Conference Finals last year, where they eventually lost 4-1 to the Dallas Mavericks who ended a fantastic season for the franchise.

The ‘Ant-Man’ is now just one Olympics gold medal behind his GOAT, with Edwards playing an important part in team USA’s victory in Paris this summer, where he averaged 12.8 points per game.

Although he is chasing Jordan’s legacy, Edwards has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be compared to his icon, out of respect for his legacy.

“I want it [the comparisons] to stop,” he told FOX when discussing the comparisons. “He’s the greatest of all time. I can’t be compared to him.”