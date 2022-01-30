Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to highlight value selections and shares his thoughts for Sunday below.

Andrew heads to the last two races at Sedgefield for his two selections (priced at 8-1 and 13-2) on Sunday January 30th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites:

SEDGEFIELD 3.30

MAHANAKHON POWER (system – top 4 from the front at Newcastle (AW) last time out)

It’s not easy to win from the front on the round course (races over 1m2f+) on Newcastle’s Tapeta surface and backing last-time-out frontrunners from that venue, who finished in the top four, is a profitable exercise. This system has produced 48 winners from 211 bets (22.8%) for a profit of £75.20 to the usual £1 stake. MAHANAKHON POWER failed to settle on the front end when fourth at that venue last time and looks worth chancing in a handicap hurdle for the first time.

SEDGEFIELD 4.00

THE STEWARD (system – James Moffatt)

Simply backing all Jimmy Moffatt-trained runners since the spring of 2016 would have found 67 winners from 582 bets for a profit of £82.60. THE STEWARD usually runs well at this time of year, recording form figures in January/February of 4144151 (3-7) and should run his usual solid race.

