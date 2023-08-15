NFL

Amari Cooper is confident that Elijah Moore and himself will be a ‘great tandem’ for the Browns

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Elijah Moore Browns pic
Elijah Moore Browns pic

In the 2022 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns finished 4th in the AFC North with a 7-10 record. Heading into 2023, they’re hoping for a more explosive offense with Deshaun Watson as QB. This will be his first full season as the starter for Cleveland after playing in the final six games of the season in 2022. 

This offseason, the Browns traded with the Jets for WR Elijah Moore who struggled in New York. After two seasons with the Jets, he gets a chance to start fresh with Cleveland. Veteran WR Amari Cooper said that Elijah Moore and himself have the chance to be one of the best WR duos in the league this season.

Can Elijah Moore find success with the Cleveland Browns after a disappointing two years with the Jets?


During the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets used an early second-round pick to take WR Elijah Moore. After the emergence of Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Moore was quickly replaced. The 23-year-old was traded to the Browns and has a chance at a fresh start. He wasn’t able to live up to his expectations in New York, but his role should be easier with Amari Cooper as his teammate.

Last season, Amari Cooper played his first season with the Cleveland Browns. In 17 games played and started he had 1,160 receiving yards. Additionally, he had a career-high nine touchdowns. Cooper is the clear WR1 with the Browns and that could take the pressure away from him in 2023.


Amari Cooper is an established WR in the NFL and Elijah Moore is far from that. However, the 23-year-old could learn a thing or two from a player who’s had over 1.000+ receiving yards in six of his eight NFL seasons. Cooper said that Moore and himself are both really good route runners who can create separation. The Browns anticipate Moore having a much more productive season than he did in the first two years of his NFL career.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Elijah Moore Browns pic
NFL

LATEST Amari Cooper is confident that Elijah Moore and himself will be a ‘great tandem’ for the Browns

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  36min
Xavier McKinney Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ GM Joe Schoen said the team will wait until after the season to re-sign Xavier McKinney
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

After the team’s success in 2022, the New York Giants handed out some big long-term deals this offseason. Daniel Jones, Dexter Lawrence, and Andrew Thomas were all paid handsomely by…

Mike Gesicki Patriots pic
NFL
Patriots’ TE Mike Gesicki suffered an AC joint injury at practice, but there’s hope he can be ready for Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected TE Mike Gesicki in the second round. He played five seasons in Miami before becoming a free agent this offseason. After…

Dalvin Cook Jets pic
NFL
After signing Dalvin Cook, the Jets are also activating RB Breece Hall off the PUP list
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Alex Collins pic
NFL
Former Seahawks, Ravens RB Alex Collins died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday at 28 years old
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn 1
NFL
Jordan Love Called Out By Colin Cowherd: “There’s No Special There”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 14 2023
1457713721.0
NFL
Baltimore Ravens J.K. Dobbins To Be Activated Off The PUP List
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 14 2023
Arrow to top