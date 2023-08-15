In the 2022 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns finished 4th in the AFC North with a 7-10 record. Heading into 2023, they’re hoping for a more explosive offense with Deshaun Watson as QB. This will be his first full season as the starter for Cleveland after playing in the final six games of the season in 2022.

This offseason, the Browns traded with the Jets for WR Elijah Moore who struggled in New York. After two seasons with the Jets, he gets a chance to start fresh with Cleveland. Veteran WR Amari Cooper said that Elijah Moore and himself have the chance to be one of the best WR duos in the league this season.

Can Elijah Moore find success with the Cleveland Browns after a disappointing two years with the Jets?

Amari Cooper on Elijah Moore: We’re going to be a great tandem together. https://t.co/GmoSIwBK9E — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 15, 2023



During the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets used an early second-round pick to take WR Elijah Moore. After the emergence of Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Moore was quickly replaced. The 23-year-old was traded to the Browns and has a chance at a fresh start. He wasn’t able to live up to his expectations in New York, but his role should be easier with Amari Cooper as his teammate.

Last season, Amari Cooper played his first season with the Cleveland Browns. In 17 games played and started he had 1,160 receiving yards. Additionally, he had a career-high nine touchdowns. Cooper is the clear WR1 with the Browns and that could take the pressure away from him in 2023.

#Browns Amari Cooper has a big vision for him and Elijah Moore. He thinks of an All-Time duo when it comes to what they can be. 😳⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8LFDqHATDG — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleBL) August 15, 2023



Amari Cooper is an established WR in the NFL and Elijah Moore is far from that. However, the 23-year-old could learn a thing or two from a player who’s had over 1.000+ receiving yards in six of his eight NFL seasons. Cooper said that Moore and himself are both really good route runners who can create separation. The Browns anticipate Moore having a much more productive season than he did in the first two years of his NFL career.