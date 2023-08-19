UFC 292 heads to the TD Garden in Boston for the seventh time, and the headline fight pits the top two in the bantamweight division against each other. Below we put Aljamain Sterling’s UFC record under the microscope as he prepares to defend his title for the fourth time this weekend.

Aljamain Sterling UFC Record

Wins – 23

Losses – 3

Draws – 0

The reigning bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, steps into the ring once more to defend his title this weekend.

A true UFC legend in every sense of the word, he has dominated this weight division for the better part of a decade, and after picking up the world title in March 2021, he hasn’t looked back.

Sterling holds bantamweight records for the most wins, most consecutive victories and the most successful title defences, to which he will hope to add another when he goes toe-to-toe with number two ranked Sean O’Malley on Saturday.

After becoming the first ever UFC fighter to become champion by disqualification against Pert Yan, he dispelled any doubts over his credentials by successfully defending it in their rematch a year later, where he won via split decision.

Since then, the Jamaican has fought TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280, where he claimed his first victory by strikes in eight years. He also stepped into the ring as recently as May, where he swept aside Henry Cejudo by split decision, although 21 out of 23 MMA media outlets scored for Sterling.

Although he has low stoppage rate across his 23 wins (three), he has competed in a total of 71 rounds – this equates to around 2.7 rounds per fight on average.

He is a true technician, with eight of his bouts being claimed by submission, and he has all the tools in the box to stop O’Malley this weekend, despite the American’s commendable 11 KO’s out of 16.

