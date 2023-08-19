UFC

Aljamain Sterling UFC Record: 23-3 Bantamweight Veteran Holds Record Wins in His Weight Class

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Aljamain Sterling UFC Record
Aljamain Sterling UFC Record

UFC 292 heads to the TD Garden in Boston for the seventh time, and the headline fight pits the top two in the bantamweight division against each other. Below we put Aljamain Sterling’s UFC record under the microscope as he prepares to defend his title for the fourth time this weekend.

Aljamain Sterling UFC Record

  • Wins – 23
  • Losses – 3
  • Draws – 0

The reigning bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, steps into the ring once more to defend his title this weekend.

A true UFC legend in every sense of the word, he has dominated this weight division for the better part of a decade, and after picking up the world title in March 2021, he hasn’t looked back.

Sterling holds bantamweight records for the most wins, most consecutive victories and the most successful title defences, to which he will hope to add another when he goes toe-to-toe with number two ranked Sean O’Malley on Saturday.

After becoming the first ever UFC fighter to become champion by disqualification against Pert Yan, he dispelled any doubts over his credentials by successfully defending it in their rematch a year later, where he won via split decision.

Since then, the Jamaican has fought TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280, where he claimed his first victory by strikes in eight years. He also stepped into the ring as recently as May, where he swept aside Henry Cejudo by split decision, although 21 out of 23 MMA media outlets scored for Sterling.

Although he has low stoppage rate across his 23 wins (three), he has competed in a total of 71 rounds – this equates to around 2.7 rounds per fight on average.

He is a true technician, with eight of his bouts being claimed by submission, and he has all the tools in the box to stop O’Malley this weekend, despite the American’s commendable 11 KO’s out of 16.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
UFC 292 Betting Picks
UFC

LATEST Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Fight At UFC 292?

Author image Kyle Curran  •  39s
UFC 292 Prize Money
UFC
How Much Money Will The Winner Of Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Make At UFC 292?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3min

UFC 292 is just around the corner where the main event will see Aljamain Sterling defend the UFC Bantamweight Championship against Sean O’Malley in what is set to be a…

sterlingomalley
UFC
UFC 292 Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Favorite: ‘The Funk Master’ Tipped To Retain Bantamweight Title
Author image Louis Fargher  •  6min

Aljamain Sterling will defend his Bantamweight title against the ever rising UFC star, Sean O’Malley, as the ‘Funk Master’ looks to retain his Bantamweight title. We’re taking a look at…

sterling 1
UFC
Aljamain Sterling Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: The Funk Master Boasts Impressive $2m Net Worth
Author image Louis Fargher  •  13min
omalley
UFC
Who Is Sean O’Malley’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Suga Sean’s Partner Danya Gonzalez
Author image Louis Fargher  •  14min
Rebecca Cruzz
UFC
Who Is Aljamain Sterling Dating? Everything You Need To Know About The Funk Master’s Fiancé Rebecca Cruz
Author image Olly Taliku  •  17min
UFC 292 Betting Picks
UFC
Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Betting Picks: UFC 292 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Author image Kyle Curran  •  19min
Arrow to top