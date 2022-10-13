We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With UFC 280 just over a week away, Dana White has confirmed that Alexander Volkanovski is the back-up fighter for the UFC Lightweight Title fight. Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev headlines this huge event, and the UFC have got the Featherweight Champion waiting in the wings if something does go wrong with the main event.

UFC 280 is an absolutely huge card. Oliveira vs Makhachev for 155-pound supremacy, Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw for the UFC Bantamweight Title, as well as a huge 135-pound scrap between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley.

UFC Featherweight Champion Confirmed As Lightweight Title Back Up Fighter At UFC 280

Without a doubt the biggest event of the year in the UFC sees the 280th pay-per-view event head to Abu Dhabi for this huge fight card. The Etihad Arena takes centre stage this weekend, with a sold out arena expected to greet the fighters walking to the octagon.

At the top of the bill, Charles Oliveira faces Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Title. TJ Dillashaw aims to become a two-time bantamweight champion as he faces Aljamain Sterling for 135-pound supremacy.

Also on the main card, Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley feature in a highly intriguing fight at bantamweight, with Beneil Dariush facing Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight contender match-up too.

Some huge names also feature earlier on such as Katlyn Chookagian, Belal Muhammed, Sean Brady, Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov amongst others. This card is well and truly stacked with talent, and looks to have all the makings of one of the best cards the UFC have ever put on.

Should the worst happen and the main event fall out of bed, the UFC have got a plan B. If something does happen in the main event, such as a fighter missing weight or getting a freak injury between now and fight night, there is one man waiting in the wings for his shot at lightweight gold.

That’s right, UFC Featherweight Champion, Alexander Volkanovski, is ready to step in at the 11th hour if something does go wrong in the main event. Lets hope the fight doesn’t fall at the final hurdle, but if it does, the UFC certainly have a contingency plan, and what a plan it is!

Volkanovski has looked incredible in the past few years at featherweight, beating every man put in front of him. He has beaten the likes of Max Holloway and Brian Ortega amongst other big names, and is yet to taste defeat since joining the UFC.

The fact that he is ready and waiting to step in at the last minute if something does go wrong with the main event is admirable. You wouldn’t put it past him winning the fight either if he was called upon!

Here is how the ‘The Great’ let fans know that he is the back up fighter to step in to fight for the UFC Lightweight Title, should something go wrong:

It’s Official, I’m the back up fighter for the Light Weight title!

See you all in Abu Dhabi 👊 #UFC280https://t.co/KkRCv1N04Y — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 10, 2022

It is reassuring to know that the UFC have a plan B for if something does go wrong between now and October 22nd. Both Oliveira and Makhachev are out in Abu Dhabi now, with Volkanovski flying out this week too.

The Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates is the destination for this stellar card. Two title fights with lots of other fantastic bouts on both the main card and prelims. Do not miss this magnanimous event! It promises to be an absolute cracker.