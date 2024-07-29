On Sunday, the United States had their first game of the 2024 Olympics vs. Serbia. The US finished 5-0 in their exhibition games and they kept that winning streak alive vs. the Serbians. Team USA won 110-84 and was led by Kevin Durant’s 23 points off the bench. He played 17 minutes and hit his first eight shots to start the game.

Head coach Stever Kerr used 10 of his 12 available players on an extremely talented roster. The two players who didn’t see any playing time vs. Serbia were Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum. After the win on Sunday, reporters asked Kerr why a multiple first-team All-NBA selection like Tatum did not see any playing time. Team USA’s head coach did not go into detail but said the Celtics forward will play Wednesday vs. South Sudan.

Expect to see Jayson Tatum on the floor Wednesday when the Americans play South Sudan

"Jayson will play [Wednesday]. I'm not going to answer your next question, which is if he plays, who doesn't." — Steve Kerr



The talent on Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Olympics is undeniable. It’s not an easy decision for head coach Steve Kerr and his coaching staff to choose who is going to play. Throughout the first five exhibition games, all 12 players saw action for the Americans. In their first Olympic match of 2024, two players did not see the court for Team USA. They were Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton. Tatum is one of the best players in the NBA and rightfully made the roster. He was on Team USA’s gold medal roster at the 2021 Olympics and played a big part in them winning.

However, the Americans have a fully loaded roster this time around. Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid are all playing for Team US in 2024. Additionally, Sunday’s game vs. Serbia was Kevin Durant’s first game back since injuring his calf. In his explanation to the media, head coach Steve Kerr said the coaching staff decided they needed to use a lineup with more size. That’s why Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, and Bam Adebayo all saw playing time. Even Jayson Tatum’s teammate Derrick White saw 16 minutes off the bench for the US. White was a late addition to the roster when Kawhi Leonard had to leave due to injury.

Tim Legler on Jayson Tatum not playing: "I totally disagree with what happened, I thought it was extremely disrespectful. Jayson Tatum has a greater resume than guys that were playing"



South Sudan is a team that gave the US trouble in their exhibition games. It took the heroics of LeBron James to hit a game-winning shot for the Americans. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted that South Sudan had a talented roster with tons of athletics. It makes more sense for Jayson Tatum to play Wednesday. Still, it was odd for a player of Tatum’s caliber to not see any playing time at all. Someone like Tatum doesn’t sit on the bench unless he’s injured and cannot play. Tatum was fully healthy and available on Sunday. Steve Kerr said the 26-year-old will play Wednesday vs. South Sudan.