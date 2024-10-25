NBA

76ers’ Paul George (knee) will miss at least the first three games of the 2024-25 season

Zach Wolpin
During this past offseason, the 76ers signed SF Paul George in free agency. They gave the 34-year-old a four-year, $212 million deal. That gave the Sixers a new trio that includes Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. However, just one of those three players was available for the team in the season opener. 

Joel Embiid and Paul George are both dealing with knee injuries early in the season. On October 14, George hyperextended his knee in a preseason game vs. the Hawks. He’s been out since and will miss at least the first three games of the season for the 76ers. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that George is “progressing well” and will be reevaluated early next week. He’ll miss the team’s small two-game road trip this weekend.

Paul George could make his return for the Sixers next Wednesday vs. the Pistons


Before his 2023-24 campaign with the Clippers, Paul Geroge had missed extended time each season due to injury. In four straight seasons, he failed to play in at least 60 games for LA.  That was until his final season with the team in 2023-24 when he played and started 74 games for the Clippers. George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He was named an all-star for the ninth time in his career last season.

When he’s healthy, Paul Geroge is going to be a difference-maker for the 76ers. His two-way ability is what has made him a household name over the years. For several seasons, Tobias Harris was the starting SF for the Sixers. Paul George is an upgrade compared to Harris even at this stage in his career. George is a player who’s consistently averaged 20+ points per game in nearly every season. The 76ers hope to see that type of production out of George when he makes his debut for the team. KJ Martin, Eric Gordon, and Andre Drummond were in the starting lineup to begin the season. Expect to see Paul George and Joe Embiid replace two of those three when the team is at full strength.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
