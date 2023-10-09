Soccer

7 Midfielders With Most Goals Across Top 5 European Leagues: Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Tops Chart By Landslide

Sushan Chakraborty
Jude Bellingham Is The Leading Scoring Midfielder In Europe
The midfield is probably the most important component of a soccer team. The link between attack and defense, midfield is where attacks are brewed and threats nullified. To top it off, midfielders are also expected to dictate the tempo of the game with their passing, which makes it tougher for them to push forward and chip in with goals.

Over the last couple of months, we have seen a few midfielders really do it all, scoring goals without overlooking their responsibilities in the middle of the park. Now, without further ado, let us check out the top seven midfielders who have scored the most goals across the top 5 European leagues so far:

#7 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – 3 Goals

Martin Odegaard Is One Of The Midfielders With Most Goals Scored In Europe This Season
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been enjoying an impressive English Premier League campaign. Helped by his excellent work in the Number 10 role, the Gunners have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the campaign, winning six of their eight games. Their most recent victory, a 1-0 triumph, came on Sunday (October) against the reigning English champions Manchester City.

Odegaard, who was at the heart of most of Arsenal’s positive moves on Sunday, has announced himself as their most effective midfielder. Playing eight games, the Norwegian has struck thrice and claimed an assist.

#6 Mathias Jensen (Brentford) – 3 Goals

Mathias Jensen Is One Of The Leading Scoring Midfielders In Europe
Stalwart Mathias Jensen is the cornerstone of Brentford’s midfield. He dictates the tempo of the game with short and crisp passes, does not hesitate to put the work in, and has a reputation for chipping in with important goals and assists.

This season, Jensen has played all eight Premier League matches for Brentford. He has scored thrice and claimed two assists, emerging as the leading scoring midfielder in the English top flight. Jensen must continue his good work if Brentford are to secure a top-10 finish this season.

#5 Sergio Arribas (Almeria) – 4 Goals

Sergio Arribas Is The Third Top Scoring Midfielder In Europe This Season
Sergio Arribas has emerged as one of the top players in Almeria this season, despite starting just five of nine La Liga games thus far. The attacking midfielder, who joined Almeria from Real Madrid Castilla in August, has scored four goals in the Spanish top flight so far.

Surprisingly, Almeria have not managed to capitalize on Arribas’ goals so far. They are still looking for their first La Liga victory this season, having lost six times and drawn thrice.

#4 Robin Gosens (Union Berlin) – 4 Goals

Robin Gosens Is The Second Leading Scoring Midfielder This Season
Originally a left-back, Robin Gosens has operated in a more advanced left-midfielder role this season. Gosens has benefitted from the push, pitching in with impressive performances since the start of the season.

Gosens, who joined Berlin from Inter Milan in August, has played seven Bundesliga games for his new employers, scoring four times.

#3 Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina) – 4 Goals

Giacomo Bonaventura Is One Of The Leading Scoring Midfielders In Europe
Giacomo Bonaventura has been enjoying a stellar Serie A campaign at the heart of Fiorentina’s midfield. The skipper has led his team valiantly on the pitch, producing impressive performances, filled with goals and assists.

The central midfield star has taken part in eight Serie A matches so far this season, scoring four times and claiming two assists. His most recent goal came in the Violets’ 3-1 victory at Napoli on Sunday (October 8).

#2 Teddy Teuma (Stade Reims) – 4 Goals

Teddy Teuma Is One Of The Top Scoring Midfielders In Europe
Versatile Stade Reims midfielder, Teddy Teuma is the second name on the list. The 30-year-old midfielder not only excels as a central midfielder, but he has proven his worth both as an attacking midfielder and in a holding role.

Teuma, who joined from Union SG in July, has featured in eight Ligue 1 matches so far, scoring four times and providing two assists.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 8 Goals

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Is The Top Scoring Midfielder In Europe This Season
In July, central midfielder Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid for close to $110 million, becoming the most expensive midfield signing in the club’s history. As made evident by Eden Hazard’s disastrous spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, it is not easy to live up to such a lofty price tag.

Three months into his Real Madrid career, the 20-year-old has alleviated all such fears, emerging as arguably the best player in Europe this season. The former Borussia Dortmund star has not only dominated the midfield with his inch-perfect passes but has also racked up goals for fun. He has thus far featured in eight La Liga games for Los Blancos, scoring eight times and claiming two assists. The England international also has two goals to his name in two UEFA Champions League games for Madrid.

Arrow to top