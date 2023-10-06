Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Charles Watts Claims Long-Time Target Unlikely To Join The Gunners In January

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Renowned journalist Charles Watts has reacted to Arsenal’s links with Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto, saying a switch to the Emirates Stadium looks unlikely in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Premier League season. They have won five of their seven league games so far, amassing 17 points and climbing to third place in Premier League rankings.

According to reports, Arsenal are eager to strengthen their squad further over the January transfer window and have been keeping tabs on Wolves ace Neto. The 23-year-old winger has dazzled viewers with his pace, creativity, and eye for goal, emerging as a target for many big clubs.

Watts Does Not Think Arsenal Will Be Able To Sign Neto In January

On Inside Arsenal, Watts talked about Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Neto but stated they were not likely to close the deal in the January window.

Watts said:

Pedro Neto is a player we know Arsenal like, they’ve followed him before. Wolves have been very adamant when Arsenal have gone knocking for Neto, they were having none of it. These stories are emerging again. 

He looks electric, he’s scoring goals, his pace looks spot on. He really surprised me, he looks so sharp, so quick. He’s the perfect age for Arsenal, all the talent in the world.”

He continued:

Would I take Neto? Absolutely, he also grew up watching Arsenal, maybe that will help, but he has a long-term contract Neto, whether Wolves would be remotely interested in doing business in January, I’d be surprised, but Neto will want to go very soon.

Whether it’s in January, I’d be surprised, but at the end of the season, if Neto is on the market, I’d hope that Arsenal step up that interest and throw their hat in the ring to get him.

Neto’s Numbers For Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves spent €17.9 million ($18.89 million) to sign Neto from Lazio in the summer of 2019. Over the last four years, the Portuguese has honed his craft and evolved into one of the most impactful wingers in England. He has played 118 matches for the Wolves in all competitions so far, scoring 12 times and providing 17 assists.

Neto’s current market value stands at €28 million ($29.55 million) and his deal with Wolves will not run out until June 30, 2027.

