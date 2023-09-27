Soccer

5 Top Players Who Have Suffered Long-Term Injuries This Season: Two Real Madrid Stars Feature

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
5 min read
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Soccer is one of the most physically demanding sports on the planet. Players not only have to put in tireless shifts over the course of the 90 minutes but also need to bring their ‘A game’ to the training pitch. Top-tier soccer players tend to do a good job at keeping themselves fit enough for such demands, but luck does not always stay on their side. This season alone, we have had the misfortune of seeing numerous injuries, many of which have ruled players out for a considerable period.

On that note, let us check out five top players who have suffered long-term injuries this season and wish for their swift recovery.

#5 Eder Militao – Real Madrid

Eder Militao Has Suffered A Long Term Injury This Season
Eder Militao Has Torn His ACL

One of the most dependable players in Real Madrid’s ranks, Eder Militao is unlikely to feature for them in the 2023-24 season. The Brazilian center-back started in Los Blancos’ 2023-24 La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao but had to come off 50 minutes in. Upon detailed investigation, an ACL tear came to the fore. Given that Militao was a guaranteed starter under Carlo Ancelotti, his dismissal has left a gap in the squad. David Alaba has been featuring alongside Antonio Rudiger in Militao’s absence, but the Austrian’s performances have not been up to the mark.

Militao, 25, is nowhere close to returning to action for Real Madrid. If things turn for the better, he could start training with the team either at the end of the first quarter or the start of the second quarter in 2024.

#4 Christopher Nkunku – Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku Has Endured A Long Term Injury This Season
Christopher Nkunku Scored Thrice For Chelsea In Preseason

After months of to-and-fro with RB Leipzig, Chelsea finally secured the services of Christopher Nkunku in July 2023. He impressed fans during the preseason, scoring thrice in five games. Unfortunately, his stellar run came to an abrupt halt in the preseason itself, with him suffering a knee injury in a clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old has since undergone an operation and is hoping to return to action for the Blues as soon as possible. Although a return window has not yet been finalized, Nkunku could be back in action for the struggling Pensioners by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

#3 Jurrien Timber – Arsenal

Jurrien Timber Suffered An ACL Injury At The Start Of The Season
Jurrien Timber Played Just A Couple Of Games Before Picking Up ACL Injury

Arsenal spent a sizable $42.28 million to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax in August 2023. Unfortunately for the Gunners, they have not yet had a chance to watch the talented center-back in full flight.

Timber, who helped the Gunners pick up a Community Shield shootout win over Manchester City, could only play for 50 minutes in Arsenal’s 2023-24 Premier League debut win (2-1) over Nottingham Forest. After a thorough assessment, it was revealed that the Dutchman had torn his ACL. An ACL injury is one of the trickiest and most time-consuming in soccer. Complete recovery can take between seven months and a year, and many tend to lose their pace and mobility in the aftermath of the injury.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne Suffered A Calf Injury At The Start Of The Season
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne Could Return To Action During FIFA Club World Cup

Arguably the best midfielder in the world at the moment, Kevin De Bruyne lasted just 21 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Burnley on English Premier League Matchday 1. According to the Daily Star, Courtois suffered a serious calf injury, which required surgery. Thankfully, the procedure went well and the midfield maestro is now on his way to complete recovery.

As per the aforementioned report, the Manchester City captain is hopeful of representing his club in their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup, which commences on December 2 in Saudi Arabia. If he manages to meet his goal, De Bruyne, who is the club’s all-time leading assist provider (153 assists), will give City Club World Cup chances a massive boost.

#1 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois Has Suffered ACL Tear This Season
Thibaut Courtois Has Been Nominated For 2023 Yashin Trophy

His disappointing debut season in 2018-19 aside, world-class goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been consistently delivering top-tier performances for Real Madrid. He made miraculous saves during Los Blancos’ double-winning campaign in the 2021-22 season, making headlines with an astonishing nine saves in the 1-0 win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final. His stunning saves also proved to be crucial as Madrid won the La Liga title in the 2019-20 season.

The Belgian Wall, whom the Whites heavily depend on, picked up an ACL injury in training at the start of the 2023-24 campaign and has since undergone surgery. The former Chelsea goalkeeper is unlikely to play for the Whites this season, and even if he does, it will be an uphill task for the 31-year-old to recapture his best form.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
