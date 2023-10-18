Soccer

5 Premier League Stars Who Have Received The Most Progressive Passes: 2 Chelsea Attackers Feature

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
4 min read
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino

Simply put, a pass can be characterized as progressive if it takes a team toward (over 30 ft) their opposition’s goal. As per FBRef, any pass that is played inside the opposition’s penalty area is also, by definition, a progressive pass.

To pull off a progressive pass, the passer and the receiver need to be in perfect harmony. While the passer needs immaculate vision to thread the ball through, the receiver also requires an acute sense of movement to get to the ball and a great first touch to keep it, often under heavy pressure from the opposition.

Today, we will take a look at a handful of attackers who have led the way when it comes to receiving progressive passes in the Premier League this season. As per the data from Opta, here are the five players with the most progressive passes received in the English top flight in the 2023-24 campaign.

#5 Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea): 59 Passes Received

Nicolas Jackson Of Chelsea Has Received The Fifth-Most Progressive Passes In The Premier League
Nicolas Jackson Has Scored Twice For Chelsea In The Premier League So Far

Chelsea youngster Nicolas Jackson has been heavily criticized for his lack of goals this season. Judging by the 59 progressive passes he has received this season, a lack of forward runs is not his issue. It is his finishing that lets him down. He has played seven Premier League games for the Blues this term, scoring just twice.

Fortunately, the 22-year-old has a lot of time to improve, and Mauricio Pochettino is likely to lead the development project personally.

#4 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur): 61 Passes Received

Son Heung-Min Has Received 61 Progressive Passes This Season
Son Heung-Min Earns $12.7 Million At Spurs

Following Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich, Son Heung-min has become Tottenham Hotpsur’s go-to goalscorer. He has been thriving in the False Nine role under Ange Postecoglou, effortlessly getting into dangerous areas and putting away chances quite frequently.

Son has received 61 progressive passes in eight Premier League matches so far. He has scored six times already but is yet to clock an assist.

#3 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa): 61 Passes Received

Ollie Watkins Is One Of The Leaders When It Comes To Progressive Passes Received In The Premier League
Ollie Watkins Has Scored 4 Times In The Premier League This Season

Aston Villa center-forward Ollie Watkins has exhibited his impressive positional sense and excellent first touch to successfully receive 61 progressive passes in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The 27-year-old England international has been in excellent form for the Villans this season. Not only has he impressed with his finishing ability, but he has also led the way in the creative department, recording four goals and four assists in eight Premier League appearances.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City): 63 Passes Received

Erling Haaland Is One Of The 5 Players Who Have Received The Most Progressive Passes
Erling Haaland Is The Most Valuable Premier League Player At $190.36 Million

It is no surprise seeing Manchester City goalmachine Erling Haaland claim one of the top spots on the list. The Norwegian, who has received 63 progressive passes this season, has a knack for being in the right place at the right time, and he rarely fumbles his lines when he goes through on all.

Having won the Premier League Golden Boot with 36 strikes in 35 matches last season, Haaland is gearing up for another explosive campaign. He has played all eight Premier League matches for City, scoring eight times and providing an assist.

#1 Raheem Sterling (Chelsea): 64 Passes Received

Chelsea Attacker Raheem Sterling Has Received The Most Progressive Passes In The Premier League
Chelsea Attacker Raheem Sterling Has Been In Decent Form This Season

Chelsea ace Raheem Sterling has secured the top spot on the list, having successfully received a whopping 64 progressive passes. It goes on to show how involved the Englishman has been in the final third of the pitch.

The 28-year-old has not exactly set the league alight with his performances, but he has certainly been better than most of his teammates. Sterling has featured in eight Premier League games for the Blues so far, scoring thrice and providing an assist. The former Manchester City man needs to find his best form if Chelsea are to get their campaign back on track.

