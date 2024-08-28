Soccer

“I was eager” – Dani Olmo On Cloud 9 After Scoring On Barcelona Debut

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dani Olmo Scored On Barcelona Debut
Dani Olmo Scored On Barcelona Debut

New Barcelona signing Dani Olmo has expressed his happiness after scoring in his first match for the Catalan giants. Having struggled with his registration, Olmo admitted he was eager to get off on the right foot at his new club.

Dani Olmo Scored The Winner As Barcelona Beat Rayo Vallecano

Looking to pick up their third consecutive win on the bounce, Barcelona traveled to Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid for their La Liga meeting with Rayo Vallecano on August 27. The Blaugrana had a difficult start, as Unai Lopez fired the hosts in front just nine minutes into the game. Barca failed to find their footing for the remainder of the first half and went into the tunnel trailing by a goal.

Hansi Flick’s side found their groove in the second half and equalized through Pedri in the 60th minute. Then, in the 82nd minute, substitute Olmo found the back of the net, tucking away Lamine Yamal’s inch-perfect cutback from close range and sealing a 2-1 win.

Dani Olmo Ecstatic After Scoring For Barca

Olmo, who had to wait for over two weeks to become a part of Barcelona’s squad due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions, was admittedly eager to get off to a smashing start. After achieving it, Olmo told the press (via Mundo Deportivo):

Many days I waited, since I arrived I longed for the first match, the debut, and what better way—it’s been many years since we won here, so it’s perfect.

I felt really good, I was eager, physically I felt great, ready to play, and I’m very happy to have made my debut and helped the team.

He also assured his coach that he would happily play anywhere he was needed.

Olmo added:

Wherever the coach puts me, I’ll try to give my best. Today he placed me as an attacking midfielder behind Robert, but I can play on both wings, and wherever I play, I’ll try to give my all. I’m always looking to create chances. Lamine found me very well, I finished well, so it was a good goal.”

Olmo and Co. will return to action with a clash against Real Valladolid on Saturday, August 31.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Carlo Ancelotti Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid
Soccer

LATEST “Last year we needed time too” – Carlo Ancelotti Admits Real Madrid Is Still Adapting To Life With Kylian Mbappe

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2024
Ogbene
Soccer
Every Player Ipswich Town Have Signed This Summer As Luton’s Chiedoze Ogbene Completes Transfer
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 28 2024

Ipswich Town have been one of the busiest Premier League sides in the transfer market this summer and they signed their 12th player in the window on Wednesday, as Chiedoze…

Raheem Sterling Chelsea
Soccer
“He’s better than everything they’ve got there” – Troy Deeney Believes Chelsea Outcast Raheem Sterling Will Improve Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2024

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has stated Raheem Sterling will be an excellent addition to Manchester United, claiming the Red Devils do not have anyone better than the Chelsea outcast….

New Brighton Boy Kadioglu
Soccer
5 Most Expensive Turkish Players In History: Check Out Where New Brighton & Hove Albion Signing Ferdi Kadioglu Ranks
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2024
Dani Olmo Scored On Barcelona Debut
Soccer
“I was eager” – Dani Olmo On Cloud 9 After Scoring On Barcelona Debut
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2024
Adidas Champions League Match Ball
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Adidas Reveals Official Match Ball With “Enhanced Aerodynamics”
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2024
Chelsea and Manchester United Coaches
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Could Move Before Deadline Day: List Features Chelsea & Manchester United Stars
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2024
Arrow to top