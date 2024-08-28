New Barcelona signing Dani Olmo has expressed his happiness after scoring in his first match for the Catalan giants. Having struggled with his registration, Olmo admitted he was eager to get off on the right foot at his new club.

Dani Olmo Scored The Winner As Barcelona Beat Rayo Vallecano

Looking to pick up their third consecutive win on the bounce, Barcelona traveled to Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid for their La Liga meeting with Rayo Vallecano on August 27. The Blaugrana had a difficult start, as Unai Lopez fired the hosts in front just nine minutes into the game. Barca failed to find their footing for the remainder of the first half and went into the tunnel trailing by a goal.

Hansi Flick’s side found their groove in the second half and equalized through Pedri in the 60th minute. Then, in the 82nd minute, substitute Olmo found the back of the net, tucking away Lamine Yamal’s inch-perfect cutback from close range and sealing a 2-1 win.

Dani Olmo Ecstatic After Scoring For Barca

Olmo, who had to wait for over two weeks to become a part of Barcelona’s squad due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions, was admittedly eager to get off to a smashing start. After achieving it, Olmo told the press (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Many days I waited, since I arrived I longed for the first match, the debut, and what better way—it’s been many years since we won here, so it’s perfect.

“I felt really good, I was eager, physically I felt great, ready to play, and I’m very happy to have made my debut and helped the team.”

He also assured his coach that he would happily play anywhere he was needed.

Olmo added:

“Wherever the coach puts me, I’ll try to give my best. Today he placed me as an attacking midfielder behind Robert, but I can play on both wings, and wherever I play, I’ll try to give my all. I’m always looking to create chances. Lamine found me very well, I finished well, so it was a good goal.”

Olmo and Co. will return to action with a clash against Real Valladolid on Saturday, August 31.