49ers Injury News: McCloud Needs Surgery, Kittle Out At Least A Week

Anthony R. Cardenas
The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for what could be a highly successful season for them. They figure to be one of the best and most talented teams in the NFL for 2023, and are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. And while we are still early in the preseason and training camp process, the team received some concerning news regarding a couple of their playmakers.

49ers Dealing With Injuries To Offensive Players

George Kittle has become one of the top tight ends in the league, thanks in large part to his usage by coach Kyle Shanahan and role in the offense. He’ll be a big part of what the 49ers are trying to accomplish this season, but it hasn’t gotten off to the best start.

Shanahan told reporters on Thursday that Kittle suffered an adductor strain injury, and that he would be out for at least the next week. It was unlikely that Kittle would have seen any significant playing time in San Francisco’s first preseason game against the Raiders, but he’ll be off of the practice field entirely until at least next weekend.

The news is even worse for Ray-Ray McCloud. Primarily the team’s kickoff and punt returner, McCloud suffered a wrist injury that will require surgery and will sideline him for the next 8 weeks. The team will have to keep him on the roster through the final cuts, because placing him on injured reserve now would mean that they’d lose him for the entirety of the season.

Kittle Will Be Out At Least A Week

McCloud was also targeted in the passing game last season as a wide receiver, catching 14 passes for 243 yards.

The news shouldn’t affect the bottom line for the 49ers too much. The strain suffered by Kittle appears minor enough that he should be good to go by Week 1, though the team should use caution with him, given his place in the offense. The team will have to find someone new to return kicks and punts for the first few weeks of the 2023 season, and seventh-round pick Ronnie Bell could be in line for the job.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
