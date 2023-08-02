NFL

49ers Legend Frank Gore Will Join Team’s Front Office This Season

Anthony R. Cardenas
Frank Gore carved out a Hall of Fame career for himself during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. Now, three years after his retirement, he is re-joining the franchise, this time as a member of the team’s front office.

Frank Gore Back With 49ers, In Front Office This Time

Gore was never supposed to have the career that he did. He suffered two torn ACLs in college, which is typically a death sentence for a running back’s career. But the 49ers took a chance on him in the 3rd round of the 2005 Draft, and it paid off in him becoming a cornerstone for the franchise during some dominant runs.

Frank Gore rarely missed games despite being a workhorse back, gaining 1,000+ yards in 9 of 11 seasons between 2006 and 2017. He qualified for 5 Pro Bowls in his career, all with San Francisco, and was a big part of their run to Super Bowl XLVII. Gore gained 319 yards and scored 4 touchdowns in the 49ers 3 postseason games that year, including 110 yards and a score in the Super Bowl. The Ravens ended up victorious.

Gore Will Work With GM John Lynch

While he was never the prolific running back that came to mind when thinking about the best in the game, Gore undoubtedly belongs in the Hall of Fame. His longevity and consistency have earned him a spot, as he currently sits in 3rd place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with no threats to his numbers in sight.

Gore finished his career in the AFC, with stops in Indianapolis, Miami, Buffalo, and New York. But he will most certainly enter the Hall as a 49er, and he’s back with the team in the front office for the coming season.

The 49ers announced some personnel changes via a press release on Wednesday, and there was a very familiar name amongst the rest. Frank Gore is listed, alongside the title of “Football Personnel Advisor”.

The statement goes into a bit more detail, saying that will serve as a special advisor to general manager John Lynch and the football personnel department.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
Anthony R. Cardenas

