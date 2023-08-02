After a long and eventful offseason, the NFL is back as training camps are in full swing around the league. We will get our first glimpse at some live action play this Thursday, when the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Jets in the annual Hall of Fame Game played in Canton, Ohio.

Typically, a majority of the game is played by backups and guys at the tail end of the roster that are looking to make a name for themselves during camp. But there will be a few recognizable faces that appear for both sides, though you’ll likely have to tune in early to catch them in action.

So why watch at all? Here are three reasons to tune in to the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday:

3 Reasons To Watch 2023 Hall Of Fame Game

Football Is Back!

It has been a long time since the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl in early February. Things have changed around the league, and fans are more starved for football in early August than at any other point in the calendar.

The Hall of Fame Game is a reminder of things. It reminds you that football, and fall, are right around the corner. It reminds you to log back into your fantasy football account and renew your league. And it reminds you of that familiar feeling of doing nothing but watching football for hours on end on a Sunday afternoon as the leaves fall from the trees outside your window.

Football is back, baby!

The star of @nyjets camp has been an undrafted WR. Here’s @PSchrags on the incredible story of @Slideweezy , and why he’s the player he’s watching in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game. pic.twitter.com/78EF0N5nhS — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 2, 2023

Hall of Fame Introductions

Okay, so it isn’t the actual game. But there is a good reason for NFL fans to tune in to the action that surrounds it. Recognizable names from recent memory that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year include Darrelle Revis, Ronde Barber, Joe Thomas and DeMacrus Ware. One of the bigger stories will be surrounding the induction of Zach Thomas, who finally got the call after years of being snubbed.

The enshrinement ceremony will take place on Saturday night.

Tears were shed when Zach Thomas found out he’s getting a Gold Jacket 🥹 📺: #PFHOF23 Enshrinement — Saturday 12pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/55ta3poyeZ — NFL (@NFL) August 2, 2023

Will Aaron Rodgers Play?

The answer is a big, bold “NO“. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t taken part in a preseason game since 2018, and he is not about to start at 39 years old. The Hall of Fame Game is held long before any other preseason games on the NFL schedule, with the rest of the league kicking off their 3-game slate next weekend.

Jets coach Robert Saleh has said that we will see Zach Wilson getting snaps, likely taking the starting spot for the night. Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler are the other players on New York’s QB depth chart.

