NFL

49ers Rumors: Could Brandon Aiyuk Be Traded In The Off-Season?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz brandon aiyuk dynasty profile 2023
rsz brandon aiyuk dynasty profile 2023

His production has cooled off a bit in recent weeks, but 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk spent the first few games showing us that he was one of the up-and-coming players at his position. He has become arguably the top receiving option on the team, and has a bright future ahead of him in the league. But will San Francisco be able to afford him when he demands a big pay day in the coming months?

Could The 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk In The Off-Season?

Through the first three games of the season, Aiyuk had racked up 320 yards and was the leading receiver on the team in essentially every category. His next three games featured sub-80 yard totals, but he was able to put up a 100 yard performance against the Bengals in a loss last week.

There has been no denying his connection with quarterback Brock Purdy, and it would be wise of the team to do what they can to keep him around for years to come. But the 49ers have some serious cash to dole out over the next few seasons to guys like Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, and whether or not they’ll be able to afford an Aiyuk extension is a serious question.

Not only is San Francisco already committed to big money down the road, but they’ll have other players like Talanoa Hufanga that will be looking for extensions soon, too.

Other Wide Receivers Should Set The Market

ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes that Aiyuk is a prime candidate to hit the trade market during the upcoming off-season. He cites the money issues, of course, and highlights the fact that the extensions for other wide receivers like Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins will set the market.

The 49ers are no stranger to dealing away players that are asking for bigger money than they are able to pay out. In 2020, they traded DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis when they were unwilling to extend him after his rookie contract. Buckner ended up receiving a lucrative deal from the Colts.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
vq6cggbiapkagnkqttb9
NFL

LATEST 15 NFL Teams In Attendance To Watch Williams vs. Penix Matchup

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  34min
f1ff6270 77a1 11ee 9db7 efc719f4720a
NFL
NFL Rumors: New York Jets Tried To Trade For Davante Adams
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

Davante Adams and the rest of the players on the Las Vegas Raiders appeared to breathe a sigh of relief when head coach Josh McDaniels was fired early last week….

rsz 144c0a7dff84e7237c40ef5ca02470e96
NFL
Bengals Playoff Odds: Is The Game Against The Bills A Must-Win?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to an unpredictably slow start to the 2023 NFL season. Joe Burrow looked out of sorts while leading the offense, and the team stumbled out…

rsz azruxbutzdxh7clilnba
NFL
Miami Dolphins Receive Good Injury News Ahead Of Big Match Up With Chiefs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
1712372507.0
NFL
The 5 Most Watched NFL Games Through First 8 Weeks Of The Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
USATSI 21770896 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels
Author image Joe Lyons  •  17h
i6gdrnyg3u6vdrlwqbeh
NFL
Rams Injury Report: Matthew Stafford Listed As Questionable
Author image Owen Jones  •  Nov 3 2023
Arrow to top