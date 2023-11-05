His production has cooled off a bit in recent weeks, but 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk spent the first few games showing us that he was one of the up-and-coming players at his position. He has become arguably the top receiving option on the team, and has a bright future ahead of him in the league. But will San Francisco be able to afford him when he demands a big pay day in the coming months?

Could The 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk In The Off-Season?

Dan Graziano believes the San Francisco 49ers could look to trade Brandon Aiyuk in the offseason. pic.twitter.com/dTouS1HOqw — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) November 4, 2023

Through the first three games of the season, Aiyuk had racked up 320 yards and was the leading receiver on the team in essentially every category. His next three games featured sub-80 yard totals, but he was able to put up a 100 yard performance against the Bengals in a loss last week.

There has been no denying his connection with quarterback Brock Purdy, and it would be wise of the team to do what they can to keep him around for years to come. But the 49ers have some serious cash to dole out over the next few seasons to guys like Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, and whether or not they’ll be able to afford an Aiyuk extension is a serious question.

Not only is San Francisco already committed to big money down the road, but they’ll have other players like Talanoa Hufanga that will be looking for extensions soon, too.

Other Wide Receivers Should Set The Market

Brandon Aiyuk and Brock Purdy have been cooking so far 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vmpb2xclHg — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 29, 2023

ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes that Aiyuk is a prime candidate to hit the trade market during the upcoming off-season. He cites the money issues, of course, and highlights the fact that the extensions for other wide receivers like Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins will set the market.

The 49ers are no stranger to dealing away players that are asking for bigger money than they are able to pay out. In 2020, they traded DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis when they were unwilling to extend him after his rookie contract. Buckner ended up receiving a lucrative deal from the Colts.