49ers: Brock Purdy Says He Has A Roommate He Splits Rent With

Anthony R. Cardenas
Brock Purdy is one of the biggest names in the Bay Area right now. Since entering the lineup in Week 13 of last season, the former 7th round pick has been a sensation for the San Francisco 49ers. The team has yet to lose a regular season game that he has started, with the one loss on his record coming in the NFC Championship game, in which he was injured in the first quarter.

49ers: Brock Purdy Makes $870k, Lives With A Roommate

There were questions about whether Purdy was the permanent answer at quarterback that the 49ers were looking for, and San Francisco had a peculiar log jam at the quarterback position heading into training camp. But they team traded away Trey Lance and named Purdy the starter going forward, and he has proved that the decision was a good one.

The 49ers are one of the two undefeated teams remaining at 4-0, and their quarterback currently has the 7th shortest odds (+1200) of any player to win the league’s MVP award.

While Brock Purdy is the leader of the most dominant team in football, he says that he has a roommate that he splits rent with, and that he drives a Toyota Sequoia.

Other QBs Make Exponentially More Money

In a recent interview with The Today Show, Purdy admitted to his humble living situation. He said that he lives with an offensive lineman from the team and that the two pay the rent together, and that his existence is pretty simple.

It is in large part due to how much money Purdy makes. Given his draft position and status, his 4-year rookie contract is worth a total of $3.7 million, meaning that he makes about $870,000 per year. The Bay Area and the Santa Clara/San Jose area are notoriously expensive places to live, so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that he isn’t living lavishly by any means.

For comparison’s sake, Deshaun Watson will take home $46 million this year. Russell Wilson will make $42.5 million.

The 49ers are currently the Super Bowl favorites, with a designation of +500. They will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football this coming weekend, and are 3.5 point favorites at home.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
