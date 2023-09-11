In 2022, the San Francisco 49ers used three QBs during the regular season. Trey Lance started the season and got injured. Jimmy Garoppolo got his chance to be the Niners’ starter again. He also went down with an injury and the 49ers had to turn to a rookie QB in Brock Purdy.

As the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy didn’t have much expectations. However, the 23-year-old proved that he’s capable of running the offense. To start the 2023 season, he led the 49ers in a 30-7 road win vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. With that win, Purdy continues to prove that he is not a one-hit-wonder.

Brock Purdy continues to prove he’s more than capable to lead the 49ers to another successful season

Brock Purdy is back and better than ever



Nearly six months ago to the day, Brock Purdy had surgery on his right elbow. He suffered an injury in the NFC championship game vs. the Eagles last season. Purdy couldn’t throw and there was a question whether he’d be able to throw the ball like he did last season. Luckily, the surgery and recovery went well and he was ready for Week 1.

Purdy has the luxury of playing on one of the most talented overall teams in the NFL. The 49ers are elite on both sides of the ball and they showed that vs. Pittsburgh yesterday. In their 30-7 win, Purdy only threw the ball 29 times. He did have 220 yards passing and two touchdown passes to WR Brandon Aiyuk.

Brock Purdy: "The second touchdown on the right side, the deep ball, was that on Patrick Peterson?" Safe to say Purdy heard Peterson say during the week that he'll get an interception.



Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey all had at least three catches in their Week 1 win vs. the Steelers. With all the talent on their roster, Brock Purdy doesn’t have to be a Top 3 QB. His head does a fantastic job of scheming players open. All Purdy has to do is not turn over the ball and keep the offense moving.

The 49ers relied on their dominant run game against the Steelers. McCaffrey had 22 carries for 152 yards and one touchdown. In their 30-7 win, the Niners proved they are once again one of the best teams in the NFC. Next Sunday, they play their divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams.