Saturday at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome sees the final day of golf action at Marco Simone. That’s right, Sunday singles is upon us as all 12 players from Team USA and Team Europe go head-to-head. Check out the Ryder Cup Day 3 tee times below ahead of Sunday’s singles action.
Day Three Schedule (Sunday, October 1)
There is a seven hour time difference from local time in Rome, Italy (CEST) to Eastern Time (EST).
- Afternoon: Singles – 12:35pm-14:47pm local time (5:35am – 7:47am EST)
Ryder Cup Day 3 Tee Times
Ryder Cup Day 3 Tee Times: 12 Singles
- Singles Match 1 – 5:35am EST
- Singles Match 2 – 5:47am EST
- Singles Match 3 – 5:59am EST
- Singles Match 4 – 6:11am EST
- Singles Match 5 – 6:23am EST
- Singles Match 6 – 6:35am EST
- Singles Match 7 – 6:47am EST
- Singles Match 8 – 6:59am EST
- Singles Match 9 – 7:11am EST
- Singles Match 10 – 7:23am EST
- Singles Match 11 – 7:35am EST
- Singles Match 12 – 7:47am EST
Who Is Playing For USA & Europe?
USA Ryder Cup Team:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Patrick Cantlay
- Xander Schauffele
- Wyndham Clark
- Brian Harman
- Max Homa
- Justin Thomas
- Brooks Koepka
- Collin Morikawa
- Jordan Spieth
- Rickie Fowler
- Sam Burns
Europe Ryder Cup Team:
- Rory McIlroy
- Jon Rahm
- Viktor Hovland
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Justin Rose
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Robert MacIntyre
- Shane Lowry
- Sepp Straka
- Ludvig Aberg
- Nicolai Hojgaard
2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info
- ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
- 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
- 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
- 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
- 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
- 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140
