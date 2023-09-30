Golf

2023 Ryder Cup Day 3 Tee Times: When Do The Sunday Singles Matches Begin?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Rickie Fowler - 2023 Ryder Cup Day 3 Tee Times - Team USA
Rickie Fowler - 2023 Ryder Cup Day 3 Tee Times - Team USA

Saturday at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome sees the final day of golf action at Marco Simone. That’s right, Sunday singles is upon us as all 12 players from Team USA and Team Europe go head-to-head. Check out the Ryder Cup Day 3 tee times below ahead of Sunday’s singles action. 

Day Three Schedule (Sunday, October 1)

There is a seven hour time difference from local time in Rome, Italy (CEST) to Eastern Time (EST).

  • Afternoon: Singles – 12:35pm-14:47pm local time (5:35am – 7:47am EST)

Ryder Cup Day 3 Tee Times

Note: All pairings will be updated when announced 

Ryder Cup Day 3 Tee Times: 12 Singles

  • Singles Match 1 – 5:35am EST
  • Singles Match 2 – 5:47am EST
  • Singles Match 3 – 5:59am EST
  • Singles Match 4 – 6:11am EST
  • Singles Match 5 – 6:23am EST
  • Singles Match 6 – 6:35am EST
  • Singles Match 7 – 6:47am EST
  • Singles Match 8 – 6:59am EST
  • Singles Match 9 – 7:11am EST
  • Singles Match 10 – 7:23am EST
  • Singles Match 11 – 7:35am EST
  • Singles Match 12 – 7:47am EST

Who Is Playing For USA & Europe?

USA Ryder Cup Team:

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Brian Harman
  • Max Homa
  • Justin Thomas
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Sam Burns

Europe Ryder Cup Team:

  • Rory McIlroy
  • Jon Rahm
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Justin Rose
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Shane Lowry
  • Sepp Straka
  • Ludvig Aberg
  • Nicolai Hojgaard

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

  • ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
  • 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
  •  🏟  Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
  • 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

Author image


Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.

Arrow to top