Saturday at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome sees the final day of golf action at Marco Simone. That’s right, Sunday singles is upon us as all 12 players from Team USA and Team Europe go head-to-head. Check out the Ryder Cup Day 3 tee times below ahead of Sunday’s singles action.

Day Three Schedule (Sunday, October 1)

There is a seven hour time difference from local time in Rome, Italy (CEST) to Eastern Time (EST).

Afternoon: Singles – 12:35pm-14:47pm local time (5:35am – 7:47am EST)

Ryder Cup Day 3 Tee Times

Note: All pairings will be updated when announced

Ryder Cup Day 3 Tee Times: 12 Singles

Singles Match 1 – 5:35am EST

Singles Match 2 – 5:47am EST

Singles Match 3 – 5:59am EST

Singles Match 4 – 6:11am EST

Singles Match 5 – 6:23am EST

Singles Match 6 – 6:35am EST

Singles Match 7 – 6:47am EST

Singles Match 8 – 6:59am EST

Singles Match 9 – 7:11am EST

Singles Match 10 – 7:23am EST

Singles Match 11 – 7:35am EST

Singles Match 12 – 7:47am EST

Who Is Playing For USA & Europe?

USA Ryder Cup Team:

Scottie Scheffler

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler

Sam Burns

Europe Ryder Cup Team:

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Viktor Hovland

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Tyrrell Hatton

Robert MacIntyre

Shane Lowry

Sepp Straka

Ludvig Aberg

Nicolai Hojgaard

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST

Approx. 1:35AM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC

US: USA Channel/NBC 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

