Ryder Cup Day 3 Singles Markets: Ryder Cup Singles Odds For Sunday Finale At Marco Simone

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Rory McIlroy Golf 2023 Ryder Cup Singles Odds

Singles Sunday at the Ryder Cup. A truly compelling day of golf awaits as the 2023 Ryder Cup comes to a close at Marco Simone on Day 3 with the 12 singles matches. Below we have outlined the latest Ryder Cup singles odds ahead of the finale in Rome.

RELATED: 2023 Ryder Cup Betting Picks, Predictions, Preview & Odds

Ryder Cup Singles Odds – Day 3

Looking at the odds for the 12 singles matches on the final day of Ryder Cup action from Marco Simone, the best offshore sportsbooks are struggling to pick a winner. With the Ryder Cup still firmly hanging in the balance, there is everything to play for on Sunday when it comes to the singles.

The outright odds detailed below show that Europe are the slight favorites at +100 with the best golf betting apps to claim a minimum of 6.5 points and win the Sunday singles session. Given how evenly matched the Ryder Cup has been over the opening two days, backing a tie at +700 could also be a great bet.

Despite losing the first session of Friday 4-0, Team USA still have every chance of claiming their first Ryder Cup victory on European soil in 30 years. If you think the Americans can retain the trophy, backing them to win the Sunday singles session at +110 could be the bet for you.

Team Singles Winner Tie No Bet
Europe +100 -120
Tie +700
USA +110 -110

RELATED: Ryder Cup Day 2 Tee Times: When Do The Foursome & Fourball Matches Begin?

Sunday Singles Correct Score Odds

Looking at the correct score odds for the 12 singles matches, there is huge value for golf bettors when selecting their Day 3 Ryder Cup bets.

The best live sports betting sites feel that a 6.5-5.5 outcome for either Team USA or Europe is the most likely outcome at odds of +600. The odds are also the same either way for a 7-5 or 7.5-4.5 scoreline at odds of +700 and +900 respectively.

The best high-limit sportsbooks slightly favor the Europeans when it comes to the 8-4 and 8.5-3.5 scorelines. Europe to win 8-4 is priced at +1100, with Team USA winning by the same score priced at +1200. Similarly, Europe are +1800 to win 8.5-3.5, with USA +2000.

The table below details the latest odds from the best US sportsbooks as to what the correct score will be on the final day in the singles on Sunday at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Score Europe USA
12 – 0 +150000 +200000
11.5 – 0.5 +75000 +100000
11 – 1 +50000 +75000
10.5 – 1.5 +20000 +25000
10 – 2 +10000 +12500
9.5 – 2.5 +5000 +6600
9 – 3 +2500 +2800
8.5 – 3.5 +1800 +2000
8 – 4 +1100 +1200
7.5 – 4.5 +900 +900
7 – 5 +700 +700
6.5 – 5.5 +600 +600

RELATED: WATCH: 2023 Ryder Cup Marco Simone Golf Course Hole-By-Hole Guide

Ryder Cup 2023 Live Odds

Take a look at the best golf sportsbooks and claim the best golf free bets ahead of this week’s action from Golf Marco Simone:

  • USA to win outright: +350
  • Europe to win outright: -350
  • Tie: +1000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Ryder Cup Winning Correct Score That Has A HUGE 33% Strike-Rate

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

  • ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
  • 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
  •  🏟  Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
  • 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

