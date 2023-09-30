Singles Sunday at the Ryder Cup. A truly compelling day of golf awaits as the 2023 Ryder Cup comes to a close at Marco Simone on Day 3 with the 12 singles matches. Below we have outlined the latest Ryder Cup singles odds ahead of the finale in Rome.

Ryder Cup Singles Odds – Day 3

Looking at the odds for the 12 singles matches on the final day of Ryder Cup action from Marco Simone, the best offshore sportsbooks are struggling to pick a winner. With the Ryder Cup still firmly hanging in the balance, there is everything to play for on Sunday when it comes to the singles.

The outright odds detailed below show that Europe are the slight favorites at +100 with the best golf betting apps to claim a minimum of 6.5 points and win the Sunday singles session. Given how evenly matched the Ryder Cup has been over the opening two days, backing a tie at +700 could also be a great bet.

Despite losing the first session of Friday 4-0, Team USA still have every chance of claiming their first Ryder Cup victory on European soil in 30 years. If you think the Americans can retain the trophy, backing them to win the Sunday singles session at +110 could be the bet for you.

Team Singles Winner Tie No Bet Europe +100 -120 Tie +700 – USA +110 -110

Sunday Singles Correct Score Odds

Looking at the correct score odds for the 12 singles matches, there is huge value for golf bettors when selecting their Day 3 Ryder Cup bets.

The best live sports betting sites feel that a 6.5-5.5 outcome for either Team USA or Europe is the most likely outcome at odds of +600. The odds are also the same either way for a 7-5 or 7.5-4.5 scoreline at odds of +700 and +900 respectively.

The best high-limit sportsbooks slightly favor the Europeans when it comes to the 8-4 and 8.5-3.5 scorelines. Europe to win 8-4 is priced at +1100, with Team USA winning by the same score priced at +1200. Similarly, Europe are +1800 to win 8.5-3.5, with USA +2000.

The table below details the latest odds from the best US sportsbooks as to what the correct score will be on the final day in the singles on Sunday at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Score Europe USA 12 – 0 +150000 +200000 11.5 – 0.5 +75000 +100000 11 – 1 +50000 +75000 10.5 – 1.5 +20000 +25000 10 – 2 +10000 +12500 9.5 – 2.5 +5000 +6600 9 – 3 +2500 +2800 8.5 – 3.5 +1800 +2000 8 – 4 +1100 +1200 7.5 – 4.5 +900 +900 7 – 5 +700 +700 6.5 – 5.5 +600 +600

Ryder Cup 2023 Live Odds

USA to win outright: +350

Europe to win outright: -350

Tie: +1000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST

Approx. 1:35AM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC

US: USA Channel/NBC 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

