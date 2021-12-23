Boxing Day racing tips are high on punters’ minds with festive football facing postponements. There are so many races taking place in the UK and Ireland that SportsLens experts give their best picks from the 26 December action.

There is tons of horse racing throughout the British Isles on Boxing Day. Besides the King George card at Kempton, Leopardstown and Limerick also host Grade 1 action across the Irish Sea. With 11 meetings on 26 December, punters and tipsters alike have plenty of opportunities to find winners.

We asked our experts for four of their best bets across this plethora of cards. These are Boxing Day racing tips that it could pay to follow. Get the lowdown on our tipsters’ fancies for 26 December, and bring a bit of fun and festive cheer in if one or more happen to win:

2021 Boxing Day Racing Tips in Full

Bothwell Bridge (1:20, Kempton)

The extended 2m 4f novices’ limited handicap chase on Kempton’s Boxing Day card can go to Bothwell Bridge. One of two in the race trained by Nicky Henderson, who has won the race twice since 2012, this six-year-old Stowaway gelding was bought for fences. Bothwell Bridge landed his debut in this sphere at Sandown earlier this month in good style.

Stable jockey Nico de Boinville takes the ride again, so that may be a tip in itself. Bothwell Bridge now races off 5lb higher but look value for plenty more than the 3 1/4 lengths winning margin last time out. This is the discipline in which he should progress with Henderson keeping the horse lightly-raced over hurdles. It’s 11/4 with QuinnBet that Bothwell Bridge follows up.

Bet on Bothwell Bridge with QuinnBet

Riviere D’Etel (2:20, Leopardstown)

In the 2m Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown, there is a case against favourite Ferny Hollow in a must-see event on horse racing live streaming sites like QuinnBet. He concedes greater experience of fences and significant weight to Gordon Elliott’s four-year-old filly Riviere D’Etel. A daughter of Martaline, this grey has done little wrong in winning all three starts over the larger obstacles except jump out a little to her right.

Riviere D’Etel landed her beginners chase from subsequent Grade 2 second Jeremys Flame by 11 lengths. She then followed-up at that level in the Craddockstown Novice Chase at Punchestown with a 21-length romp. As Riviere D’Etel completed her hat-trick in the Klairon Davis until a penalty, she looks well worth a crack at the highest level. Receiving 13lb in sex allowances and weight for age, odds of 13/8 with QuinnBet look value for the four-timer.

Bet on Riviere D'Etel with QuinnBet

Vanillier (2:40, Limerick)

There is each way value in backing Cheltenham Festival winner Vanillier dropping back in trip for the extended 2m 3f Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick. Gavin Cromwell is also responsible for the favourite in the race, Gabynako, but that one lacks the class of this six-year-old son of Martaline. Vanillier has proven stamina and this Boxing Day race is always won by a stayer.

An incredible 11-length win in the Albert Bartlett over hurdles in the spring meant this was one horse it should pay to follow in Ireland this season. Vanillier learned plenty for his chase debut at Down Royal on reappearance as he has since come out and bolted up in the Grade 2 Florida Pearl at Punchestown. This demands more but he has the ability to handle the drop back in distance, especially as the trip will take some getting in soft or even heavy ground. Vanillier is a solid each way bet at 6/1 with Boylesports.

Back Vanillier each way with BoyleSports

Unexpected Party (2:45, Wetherby)

Dan and Harry Skelton send sole course and distance winner Unexpected Party back to Wetherby for the 2m 5f handicap hurdle. This six-year-old grey gelding, also by Martaline, ran a fine fourth in a Bangor maiden that is working out really well. The second and third have both won since, so that gives the form a solid look. Unexpected Party then benefitted from stepping up in trip when landing a novice handicap here in October.

He was then far from disgraced when chasing home Gowel Road in an intermediate handicap hurdle at Cheltenham. The winner has since finished third in a Listed contest at Newbury off 141, so that reads well in relation to this 0-130 Class 3 race. Unexpected Party may be 15lb higher in the weights than his course and distance success, but horse racing betting sites fear him including Bet365, who go 11/10 about his chances.

Back Unexpected Party with Bet365

Boxing Day Racing Tips for December 26

Bothwell Bridge (1:20, Kempton) at 11/4 with QuinnBet

Riviere D’Etel (2:20, Leopardstown) at 13/8 with QuinnBet

Vanillier E/W (2:40, Limerick) at 6/1 with BoyleSports

Unexpected Party (2:45, Wetherby) at 11/10 with Bet365

