10 Most Valuable Players In The World: 3 Real Madrid Stars Make The Cut

Since Brazilian superstar Neymar’s $243.94 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017, the transfer market has become an unpredictable battleground. Ability, contract length, and age alone cannot determine a player’s valuation anymore. Metrics such as brand exposure, nationality, and market trend have become just as important. In this new world of soccer, astronomical transfers have become quite common, with many clubs standing at the ready to splurge big.

Today, we will take a look at some gifted individuals who tick all the right boxes to become the most valuable players in the game. According to the data from Transfermarkt, here are the 10 most valuable players in soccer right now:

#10 Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – $109.81 million

Real Madrid right-winger Rodrygo kicks off the list, with the Brazilian’s estimated market value standing at an impressive $109.81 million. A capable winger, who can also play as a false nine when needed, Madrid’s new No. 11 seemingly has a bright future ahead of him.

The 22-year-old Brazilian star enjoyed his most productive season in Madrid last term. Appearing in 57 matches in all competitions, he scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists. A guaranteed starter under Carlo Ancelotti, Rodrygo is tied to Los Merengues until June 2025.

#9 Pedri (Barcelona) – $109.81 million

Barcelona’s only representative on this 10-man list, two-time Golden Boy Award winner Pedri is valued at an impressive $109.81 million.

The 20-year-old central midfielder has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Xavi and for good reason. He is an excellent passer, possesses impressive vision, and has an eye for goal, which makes him an invaluable asset around the box.

The Spain international, who sees his current deal expire in June 2026, was one of Barca’s best players as they won the La Liga title last season. Appearing in 26 games, Pedri pitched in with six goals and an assist.

#8 Phil Foden (Manchester City) – $120.79 million

Academy graduate Phil Foden was one of Manchester City’s top players as the bagged a historic Treble in the 2022-23 season. The 23-year-old England star, who is valued at $120.79 million, appeared in 48 games in all competitions, scoring 15 times and amassing eight assists.

A versatile player, who can not only play in midfield but also on the wings, Foden still has around four years left on his Manchester City contract, with his deal expiring at the end of June 2027.

#7 Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) – $120.79 million

Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala is not only their youngest first-teamer, but he is also their most valuable player in the squad, with him carrying a hefty $120.79 million price tag. The 20-year-old, who was promoted to Bayern’s senior team in July 2020, has already won 23 international caps with Germany, scoring once and providing three assists.

The attacking midfielder was the Bavarians’ best player as they clinched the Bundesliga title on the final matchday of the 2022-23 season. Playing 33 matches in the German top flight, Musiala scored 12 times and provided 13 assists. The versatile midfielder will see his Bayern contract run out at the end of June 2026.

#6 Victor Osimhen (Napoli) – $131.77 million

Last season, Napoli claimed their first Serie A title since the 1989-90 season; for the first time since an enigmatic Diego Maradona guided them to the apex of Italian football. The Partenopei’s 2022-23 triumph was more of a collective effort, but special props must go to Victor Osimhen for leading the charge with authority. The Nigerian ace, who currently carries a cool $131.77 million price tag, scored a league-best 26 goals and claimed five assists in 32 games last season.

The 24-year-old, who has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, and Chelsea, among others, sees his Napoli contract expire in June 2025.

#5 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – $131.77 million

One of the best players Arsenal have ever produced, Bukayo Saka is currently valued at $131.77 million, making him the most valuable right-winger in the world. The England attacker was promoted to the Gunners’ first team in July 2019 and is contractually tied to them until the end of June 2027.

Saka, 21, was Arsenal’s best player as they finished second in the Premier League race last season. In 38 English top-flight appearances, Saka scored 14 times and provided 11 assists. Mikel Arteta will need the Englishman to keep firing if his side are to have another go at the Premier League title in the 2023-24 season.

#4 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – $131.77 million

The most expensive midfielder in the world right now, Jude Bellingham, is valued at an eye-popping $131.77 million. The 20-year-old midfield star, however, moved to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a slightly discounted fee of $113.10 million in July, signing a six-year deal.

Bellingham, who is expected to make his competitive debut for Real Madrid in Saturday’s clash (August 12) against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, spent three seasons at Borussia Dortmund prior to joining Los Blancos. He played 132 games in all competitions, recording 24 goals and 25 assists.

#3 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) – $164.71 million

Real Madrid’s newly-christened no. 7, Vinicius Junior, is the most valuable Brazilian footballer in the world right now, with his current market valuation standing at a whopping $164.71 million. The 23-year-old left-winger enjoyed his best-ever campaign in Real Madrid’s colors last season, scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists in 55 matches in all competitions.

As per reports in Spain, the Brazilian ace, whose original contract runs out in June 2024, has signed a massive new deal that would keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu for five more seasons.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – $197.72 million

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is widely hailed as one of the most complete forwards in soccer right now. The $197.72 million-man scores atrocious goals, can create goalscoring chances, and has proven himself to be a man for big occasions.

The French forward, who claimed a hat-trick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final to win the Golden Boot (8 goals), enjoyed a fruitful campaign at PSG last season. The 24-year-old scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 appearances across competitions, with none of his teammates coming close to matching his numbers.

Mbappe, who sees his PSG contract expire in June 2024, is expected to leave Paris this summer. It will be interesting to see if he finally ends up joining his dream club Real Madrid.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – $197.72 million

Manchester City goal-machine Erling Haaland sits at the top of the pile, and deservedly so. Having joined the Cityzens from Borussia Dortmund last summer, the Norwegian enjoyed a record-breaking debut campaign. Not only did he emerge as Premier League’s leading scorer with 36 goals in 35 games, but he also attained the feat in the Champions League, scoring 12 times in 11 matches. The 23-year-old was arguably City’s best player as they marched on to a historic Treble (Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League) in the 2022-23 season.

Haaland, whose current market value stands at a staggering $197.72 million, is contractually tied to Manchester City until June 2027.