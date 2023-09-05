Former Manchester United man Ben Foster has claimed Jadon Sancho would have been kicked out of the club had he issued his brazen social media response to legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sancho hit out at Manchester United boss on social media

Sancho missed Manchester United’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday, with coach Erik ten Hag citing his inadequate training performance as the reason behind his absence. Instead of taking the criticism on the chin, the Englishman vented on social media, indirectly calling Ten Hag a liar and insisting that sporting reasons were not behind his exclusion.

Taking to his social media channels, Sancho wrote (via talkSPORT):

“I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week.

“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!”

Foster slams Sancho’s social media outburst

Former United goalkeeper Foster has criticized Sancho for his disrespectful comments on social media, claiming he would not see the “light of day” had he tried to pull something similar with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speaking on The United Stand YouTube Show, Foster said:

“It is absolutely crazy. If Alex Ferguson is manager and Jadon Sancho did this, he would never see the light of day for Manchester United.

“He would never play for this club, he wouldn’t be allowed near the changing ground, you are done. It is petulant, emotive, reactional, and disrespectful. It just becomes a massive storm and now everyone wants to know what has happened – has Ten Hag lost the dressing room? What were the training sessions really like?”

He continued:

“Sancho says it is nothing to do with training, fantastic, you should be applying yourself and putting the work in.

“That is the minimum. I don’t blame Ten Hag one little bit, as long as that is the truth.”

Sancho, who joined United for €85 million in July 2021, is yet to live up to his billing. He has played in 82 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring just 12 times. His contract with the club expires in June 2026.