Newcastle United keen on Southampton right-back Yan Valery

According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle United are keen on Southampton right-back Yan Valery ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach and Ligue 1 giants Marseille are also keen on the Frenchman who is looking to leave the Saints at the end of the season.





Valery has been on loan with Championship outfit Birmingham City since January after struggling for playing chances at the Saint Mary’s.

Having been in England since he was 16 and with 37 Premier League games under his belt, the 22-year-old has the needed experience to play for Newcastle, and they have made contact with his representatives.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce has deployed Jacob Murphy at right-back for the majority of the season and is keen to sign an expert for the position after DeAndre Yedlin left in February.

Emil Krafth has failed to impress since joining Newcastle in 2019 while Javi Manquillo has also struggled for consistency.

Marseille President Pablo Longoria wanted Valery in January and will be looking to make another move in the summer.

The former France youth international is a fast player with the needed technical ability and defensive solidity, and he can add value to the Newcastle squad.

Despite his struggles over the last two campaigns, Valery remains a quality full-back with great potential, and clubs would be keen to take the punt on him this summer.

