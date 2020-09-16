Newcastle United fans react to Jetro Willems’ post on Twitter

The Netherlands international left-back Jetro Willems has dropped a cryptic post on microblogging platform Twitter, and it has got plenty of Newcastle United fans speculating.

The 26-year-old was on loan at St. James’ Park last season from Eintracht Frankfurt, with an anterior cruciate ligament injury ending his stint in January.





Willems returned home and has since recovered fully, telling fans that he wants to return to Newcastle this summer to sign and play for the club again.

What do you want? — Ashley Merrington (@ajmerrington) April 25, 2020

To sign and play for NUFC — Jetro willems (@JetroWillems_15) April 25, 2020

Newcastle have signed Jamal Lewis from Norwich City after failing to pursue a permanent move for Danny Rose who replaced Willems in January, and it remains to be seen if they are looking at another left-back.

The Dutchman tweeted “on my way” this afternoon, and it got plenty of Magpies fans reacting thus:

Willems scored twice and assisted another two in 19 Premier League games last term, and it’s an impressive return when compared with Lewis’ campaign.

The 22-year-old only had a hand in one goal in 28 league games for Norwich, but that didn’t stop the likes of Liverpool from attempting to sign him as the talent is clearly there.

Newcastle would have signed Willems permanently this summer if he didn’t get injured in January, and the nature of the injury might have played a huge role in their decision not to go after him again.