Newcastle set to move for Tammy Abraham

Newcastle are interested in signing the Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer.
The player is on loan at Aston Villa right now and the Magpies will make a move for him if Aston Villa fail to secure promotion to the Premier League.
According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle tried to sign him in 2017 as well but the player chose to sign for Swansea City instead.
Abraham has scored 26 goals for Aston Villa this season and he would be a tremendous acquisition for Newcastle.
Benitez needs to bring in a quality goalscorer and Abraham has shown that he has the talent to thrive in the Premier League.
The Chelsea youngster has nothing left to prove in the Championship and he seems ready to make the step up.
With Salomon Rondon back at WBA, Newcastle are in desperate need of a number nine to fill the void. Abraham could get regular first-team football under Benitez next season.
He is unlikely to get the same opportunities at Chelsea and therefore he should look to join the Magpies.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up but there is no doubt that the transfer would be ideal for all parties.