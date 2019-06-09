Neutral fans react to the performance of reported West Ham target and Fenerbahce left-back Hasan Ali Kaldırım against France

Turkey shocked France on Saturday night during their Euros 2020 qualifying campaign match, handing the world champions a 2-0 defeat courtesy of a brilliant opening 45 minutes.
The World Cup winners were expected to stroll to victory as Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante was the only missing name in the French line-up.
However, it was a very poor performance from the whole team, and Paris Saint-Germain winger Kylian Mbappe particularly had a game to forget.
The speedster met his match in Fenerbahce left-back Hasan Ali Kaldirim, and the West Ham United target would surely have impressed plenty of scouts as a result of his solid performance.
According to the BBC, the Hammers have spoken to the agent of the 29-year-old and he is keen on a move to the Premier League.
Kaldirim was linked with West Ham in 2017, and he has a £4 million release clause in his contract.
With just a year left on his deal, Fenerbahce will most likely cash in on their skipper this summer in order not to lose him for free at the end of next season, and a move to the London Stadium could be on the cards.
Despite being 29, the Turkey international successfully kept Mbappe quiet all night, and his performance means he still has something to offer.
Kaldirim impressed lots of neutral football fans on Twitter with his display against France, and here is how some of them reacted:
Hard-pressed to think of anyone in world football who has more comprehensively shut out Kylian Mbappé than Hasan Ali Kaldırım tonight.
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 8, 2019
🇹🇷 Kylian Mbappe lost possession 22 times against Turkey!
Meet the man who stopped the World Cup winner
Ladies and gentleman let me introduce you to
Saint Hasan Ali Kaldirim efendi pic.twitter.com/rlZ0hdzzfq
— Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) June 9, 2019
Have to say that tonight in the match between Turkey vs France, Kylian Mbappe got pocketed by king Hasan Ali Kaldırım. France were horrible but credit to Turkey 🇹🇷. pic.twitter.com/tcKNsYus70
— footballnews (@footynews34) June 8, 2019
The world's top quality left-back footballer. You should definitely get him for 15 million €…He is Hasan Ali Kaldırım a.k.a “Hasansio” @WestHamUtd pic.twitter.com/XGloDojR0w
— Berkan Çobanoğlu (@aqquabluee) June 9, 2019
Never in my life would I have thought I would say that Mbappe was pocketed by Hasan Ali Kaldirim😂
— Den (@OfficialDeniz_) June 8, 2019
Hasan Ali Kaldirim teaching Mbappe how to respect his elders in this field.
— Türkistani (@Abdulmajed1998) June 8, 2019
Mbappe plays against best left back hasan ali kaldirim what do you think he can do against him?
— Semih (@Semih_FenerOl) June 8, 2019
Hasan Ali Kaldırım thank you for your performans against @KMbappe. You are the best. #TURFRA
— selman birinci (@BirinciSelman) June 8, 2019
#whu #COYI turn Turkey v France rumoured left back Hasan Ali Kaldirim is having a masterclass against Mbappe
— Emre (@medeniemre) June 8, 2019
@WestHamUtd Hasan Ali Kaldirim is the best left-back player. If you dont believe us, ask @KMbappe about him 😏
— Osman SANAC (@Dogubeyi) June 8, 2019