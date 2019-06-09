Blog Teams West Ham Neutral fans react to the performance of reported West Ham target and Fenerbahce left-back Hasan Ali Kaldırım against France

Turkey shocked France on Saturday night during their Euros 2020 qualifying campaign match, handing the world champions a 2-0 defeat courtesy of a brilliant opening 45 minutes.

The World Cup winners were expected to stroll to victory as Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante was the only missing name in the French line-up.

However, it was a very poor performance from the whole team, and Paris Saint-Germain winger Kylian Mbappe particularly had a game to forget.

The speedster met his match in Fenerbahce left-back Hasan Ali Kaldirim, and the West Ham United target would surely have impressed plenty of scouts as a result of his solid performance.

According to the BBC, the Hammers have spoken to the agent of the 29-year-old and he is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Kaldirim was linked with West Ham in 2017, and he has a £4 million release clause in his contract.

With just a year left on his deal, Fenerbahce will most likely cash in on their skipper this summer in order not to lose him for free at the end of next season, and a move to the London Stadium could be on the cards.

Despite being 29, the Turkey international successfully kept Mbappe quiet all night, and his performance means he still has something to offer.

Kaldirim impressed lots of neutral football fans on Twitter with his display against France, and here is how some of them reacted:

