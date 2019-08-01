Neil Lennon admits Celtic will sign a left-back if Kieran Tierney leaves the club

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has admitted that he will sign a new left-back this summer if Kieran Tierney leaves the club.
Arsenal are heavily interested in signing the top-class Scotland left-back, but the Gunners have not been able to meet Celtic’s £25 million valuation of the player.
The Gunners have had two bids rejected for Tierney already, with Lennon admitting recently that the deal could be off.
However, Arsenal have reignited their interest in the 22-year-old and are reportedly ready to present a structured deal for Tierney before the end of the transfer window.
Celtic have no intentions of selling their prized asset, but the Bhoys could offload him if their asking price is met.
Lennon has admitted that Boli Bolingoli, who joined this summer from Rapid Vienna, is ready to take Tierney’s place in the side.
The Bhoys boss also insisted that he will sign a new left-back if Tierney leaves the club.
When asked if Boli would be Tierney’s ready-made replacement, Lennon said: “Yes but we would look to bring another one in as well if KT goes.”
Celtic fans would be disappointed to see Tierney leave, but it seems Lennon already has some replacements lined up. Given how confident he sounds, it shows, Celtic may have other options in mind, in case Tierney leaves.