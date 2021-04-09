Arsenal fans react to Alexandre Lacazette’s display vs Slavia Prague

A selection of Arsenal fans were critical of Alexandre Lacazette’s display during last night’s Europa League clash against Slavia Prague.

The Gunners hosted the Czech champions in the first leg of the quarter-final, and they were far from impressive as they squandered multiple scoring chances.

Lacazette, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had excellent opportunities to find the back of the net but fluffed their lines.

Nicolas Pepe eventually opened the scoring in the 86th minute, but the joy was short-lived as Slavia equalised in the final seconds of stoppage time.

The Gunners now find themselves in a tricky position as they must score in the return leg to have any chance of reaching the semi-final.

The north London side were made to pay the price for the missed scoring opportunities, and some fans were particularly critical over the display of Lacazette.

The Frenchman had a wonderful chance as he got behind the defence in the centre circle. He ran all the way into the box only to produce a poor shot that rattled the woodwork.

Twitter reactions:

That miss by Lacazette is something he's done time and again. Remember how many he missed last year Vs Olympiakos? We paid £50m for this guy and he isn't clinical in front of goal. Not good enough. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) April 8, 2021

If it was Martinelli with that Lacazette chance then you just know it’s being slotted no question; I was never as confident with Laca though. Poor finish, it was not unlucky. — The Loony Gooner (@LG17AFC) April 8, 2021

Lacazette just goes to show that Martinelli's Chelsea goal wasn't that easy to convert for a 18 year old — Sibusiso(Blessing) 🇿🇦 (@COYG_Sibusiso) April 8, 2021

Anyone blaming that result on the manager, don’t waste your time, he can’t force Saka and lacazette to score easy chances 🤷‍♂️ — Charlie Avent (@Aventonio) April 8, 2021

As poor as we played tonight & as bad as the defending was at the end, those Saka, Lacazette & Aubameyang missed chances have proved costly… We’re simply not clinical enough in front of goal!#Arsenal #EuropaLeague — Big T 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BigT_87) April 8, 2021

The 29-year-old has been in good form for the Gunners since Boxing Day, but he has looked off-colour over the last couple of games.

With Lacazette and Aubameyang misfiring lately, manager Mikel Arteta could consider offering Gabriel Martinelli a chance to lead the line.

The tie is still very much alive with the second leg next week, but the Gunners can’t afford to produce another lacklustre showing in front of goal.

The Gunners have an away trip to relegation-threatened Sheffield United on Sunday, and it could be a perfect opportunity for Martinelli to start up front.

