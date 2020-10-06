Michaël Cuisance: OM’s Deadline Day Coup

Cuisance possesses a playstyle reminiscent of his former Spanish teammate Thiago. There is a large emphasis on progressive passes through or over top opposition back lines, and a sublime first touch and technique that allows him to run with the ball through opponent’s midfield with ease.

Cuisance’s first thought is always to look for the ball forwards that will directly lead to a goal-scoring opportunity. He is capable of changing directions with the drop of a shoulder or picking out a run of a winger exploiting an opposition defender who has momentarily switched off. At 1.81m, Cuisance is a robust and agile player, who is able to hold his own defensively, however, this is still a facet of his game that needs to improve.





He is also a threat in the final third, showcased in his long-range stunner vs VFL Wolfsburg on the final Matchday last season. Cuisance is always looking for an angle to shoot or slide in a forward, and requires opposition midfielders to always be aware of his presence should the ball fall to his feet unmarked in their final third.