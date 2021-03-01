Paper Talk: Manchester United star to reject England, Arsenal latest, Alaba issues demands

Our Paper Talk feature takes a look at the latest news and rumours from some of the top media outlets in the business.

Keep up-to-speed with what is happening around football right here at Sportslens.





Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to commit his international future to DR Congo.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Manchester United defender is frustrated at being overlooked by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Wan-Bissaka has represented both nations at youth level, but he is yet to be capped on the senior stage.

The 23-year-old will decide his fate later this month when England announce their squad for three World Cup qualifiers.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier are amongst the options at Southgate’s disposal.

While Wan-Bissaka has performed well with United, it is difficult to argue that he deserves to be selected ahead of any of them.

Best of the Rest

Mikel Arteta emerges as Joan Laporta’s main target to be the next Barcelona manager (Mirror).

David Alaba demands a change of position and £400k-a-week at his next club (The Sun).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits out at ‘cheeky’ Chelsea website post (Independent).

Arteta sounds warning over Gabriel Martinelli (Metro).

Ipswich sack Paul Lambert as takeover moves closer (The Guardian).

Top Sportslens News

Premier League Week 26 Fixtures: TV Info, Live Stream & EPL Table 2020/21.

Three Things: Arsenal cheat repeat, Tottenham star shines, hope for West Brom.

Agent involvement will not stop Manchester City from signing Haaland.

Tottenham legend says Kane will look to leave if the club fails to win trophies.

Milan director confirms that summer deal for Chelsea loanee is on the cards.