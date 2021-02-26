Premier League Week 26 Fixtures: TV Info, Live Stream & EPL Table 2020/21

The 2020/21 Premier League season continues this weekend, with some exciting fixtures scheduled to take place across the country.

Table-topping Manchester City get things underway as they go head-to-head with West Ham United in the lunchtime game on Saturday.





West Bromwich Albion versus Brighton & Hove Albion is next on the agenda, with Leeds United against Aston Villa following in the early evening fixture.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers completes the line-up on Saturday.

There are five games on Sunday, with the standout fixture featuring Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham will be hoping to return to the Blues’ starting XI, while Thiago Silva should be available for selection after injury.

Arsenal could have defender Rob Holding back in their squad for their visit to Leicester City. Holding didn’t play against Benfica in the Europa League due to concussion but may be fit to face the Foxes.

The final fixture in the latest round of matches is on Monday as Everton host Southampton.

Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Allan are available for selection against the Saints.

Week 26 EPL Fixtures

Saturday, February 27

Manchester City vs West Ham United – BT Sport

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion – Sky Sports

Leeds United vs Aston Villa – Sky Sports

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – Sky Sports

Sunday, February 28

Crystal Palace vs Fulham – BBC

Leicester City vs Arsenal – BT Sport

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley – Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Sky Sports

Sheffield United vs Liverpool – Sky Sports

Monday, March 1

Everton vs Southampton – Sky Sports

Premier League Table

Click here for the full Premier League table and recent form guide.

Live Stream Information

All of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures will be available to watch online. Please click here to view our dedicated live streaming page.