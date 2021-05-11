Leeds United and Everton keen on Wolfsburg attacker Josip Brekalo

Everton and Leeds United are keen on signing Wolfsburg winger Josip Brekalo this summer, according to Express Sports.

The Croatian international has been in fine form in the Bundesliga this term, scoring seven goals and assisting three more in 28 league games.





Bayern Munich and Napoli are also keen on the 22-year-old who has been compared with Dutchman Arjen Robben due to his style of play.

Brekalo loves to cut inside and shoot from distance, and defending against him on his day does not yield a lot of success.

Liverpool have also been linked with the Wolfsburg star, but it is Leeds and Everton that have run the rule over him in the past few months.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to bolster his attack and has already been linked with a renewed interest in Rangers winger Ryan Kent.

Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti is also looking to strengthen his forward-line following their disappointing form at Goodison Park this term, and Brekalo might be a solid addition given the calibre of suitors he is attracting.

With 22 senior caps, the youngster has been widely tipped to play a starring role for his country at this summer’s European Championships and could attract more interest as a result.

While Brekalo has mainly featured as a left-winger for the Bundesliga outfit this term, he is also capable of playing on the right, behind the striker and as a number 9.

He bagged a hat-trick in his side’s 3-0 win over Union Berlin over the weekend and could be banging in the goals for Leeds or Everton next season.

