Leeds have a big decision to make as Aston Villa reportedly ready offer for Mikkel Damsgaard – opinion

Leeds must do everything they can to beat Aston Villa to the signing of Mikkel Damsgaard this summer.

Club Doria reported earlier today that Aston Villa are leading the race for the 21-year-old Dane.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa must try and beat Villa to the Sampdoria ace’s signature, however.

The Whites are allegedly keen to bring the EURO 2020 star to Elland Road this summer according to a report from Tuttosport.

Now Aston Villa are said to be in pole position, however, so Leeds must act fast.

Whichever club wins the race for the Denmark international will be getting one seriously good player.

Leeds must act with Aston Villa pushing for Damsgaard

The 21-year-old winger come play-maker could have a transformational impact at Elland Road.

The Whites will probably be in direct competition with the Villans this season.

And winning the race for Damsgaard may well end up being the deciding factor as to which club finishes higher in the Premier League table.

He really is that good.

The Denmark international showcased his ability during the Euros this summer. He scored an absolutely worldie against England in the semi-final that seemed to catch the attention of numerous clubs around the globe.

Damsgaard is a left-winger by trade. However, he can also operate in the central midfield and centre-forward positions.

The youngster is energetic, dynamic and plays with a real kind of enthusiasm that can be infectious to his teammates.

He could be available for just €35 million (£29 million) this summer according to Club Doria 46. That would be absolutely sensational business for Leeds.

Villa’s interest in Damsgaard will clearly be a problem but if the Whites have real ambition, they must prove it by signing players like the young Dane.

And they don’t come much better than the silky Sampdoria starlet.

