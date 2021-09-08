Joshua Zirkzee claims he could have joined Everton instead of Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee suggested that he had the option to join Everton four years ago when speaking exclusively to HLN.

The 20-year-old is a huge talent. He joined Bayern in the summer of 2017 from Feyenoord for just £140k. It seems as though Everton wanted to sign him as well, however.

Zirkzee is currently on loan with Belgian side Anderlecht. He has made a fine start to the season with two goals in three league games to his name so far.

His future clearly lies at the Allianz Arena with Bayern though. Things could have been very different for the striker, however.

Joshua Zirkzee had chance to join Everton

The young Dutch striker told HLN:

“I could have also gone to Everton, they pressed hard, but breaking through in England, that’s complex. Bayern for me was… different. They wanted me very much.”

How different things could have been for Everton now had they signed Zirkzee in 2017.

The Toffees would have a top class striker to provide competition and cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. And he would have cost them less than £150,000!

Zirkzee is now valued at around £13 million according to Buli News. Who knows, perhaps Everton will try again to sign the Dutchman as some point in the future.

Read also: 67-capped international midfielder rejected summer move to Everton.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.