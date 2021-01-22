Jack Wilshere reacts to claims he called West Ham United a small club

Jack Wilshere signed a short-term deal with Championship outfit Bournemouth earlier this month having briefly trained with them.

The English midfielder was keen to keep fit while searching for a new club after parting ways with West Ham United by mutual consent on summer transfer deadline day, and he eventually linked up with the Cherries once again.





The 29-year-old had a loan spell at the Vitality Stadium in 2016-17 towards the end of his Arsenal career, and they decided to hand him a deal till the end of 2020-21 after he impressed during training sessions.

West Ham fans came for Wilshere’s head afterwards, mocking him for joining Bournemouth after he allegedly called the Hammers a small club.

The former Gunners midfielder has now cleared the air and set the record straight, insisting he never said what some West Ham fans claim he did during a Q & A session on Twitter:

Never said that. Simply said the football didn’t suit my style of play. Was my dream to play for the club i supported as a boy. But thanks for the love 😆 https://t.co/CyyuqPGJ9X — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) January 22, 2021

The Hammers cancelled the final months of the three-year £100,000-a-week contract Wilshere signed when he joined from Arsenal in the summer of 2018 after he made just 19 games across all competitions for them.

While injuries played a role in his limited chances at the London Stadium, the former England international claimed that he was fully fit over the last eight months he spent at the club.

He will now look to prove himself at Bournemouth and help them return to the English top-flight.

The Cherries are currently sixth in the Championship table, 11 points behind leaders Norwich City after 25 games, and it will be interesting to see whether they can secure immediate promotion back to the big time after relegation last term.