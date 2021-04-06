Inter Milan looking to sell duo to raise funds this summer

Inter Milan are reportedly ready to let midfield duo Joao Mario and Radja Nainggolan leave in the summer.

Mario joined Inter Milan from Sporting Lisbon for an estimated €40 million in 2016. The transfer hasn’t worked out as hoped, with the Portuguese making just 69 appearances in all competitions for the Nerazzurri.

He has also spent time on loan at West Ham United, Lokomotiv Moscow and former club Sporting.

He made little impression during his time in the Premier League, and the Hammers turned down the opportunity to sign him permanently for €40m. Across his other two loan spells, he has scored just two goals.

Nainggolan was once one of the world’s most respected central midfielders, earning 30 caps for the Belgium national team.

He came to the San Siro in the summer transfer window of 2018 in a plus-player-cash deal which saw Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo go to Roma.

However, the 32-year-old’s time at Inter hasn’t been as successful, and he has spent the last two seasons on loan at Cagliari.

Now La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Inter will sell both players to raise funds in the summer.

Both players have been in disappointing form over the last few years, and both are out of contract in 2022. And, in Nainggolan’s case, he is possibly approaching his final days as a top player. Therefore, neither will be expected to fetch a high price.

With the much younger options of Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi still at the club, as well as the likes of Christian Eriksen, Arturo Vidal and Marcelo Brozovic, it is highly unlikely that either Mario or Nainggolan will force their way back into Antonio Conte’s starting XI.

For now, Conte will be focused on securing a first league title since 2010. Inter currently sit eight points clear of arch-rivals AC Milan at the top of the table with just nine games remaining.

Read also: Manchester City and Barcelona both interested in Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.