Inter Milan news: Gianluca Scamacca on the radar of Serie A giants

Join 888sport and enter bonus code BOX45 to get £45 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on any football match.

Inter Milan are interested in signing Gianluca Scamacca who is currently on the books of Sassuolo, according to reports.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Genoa last season, where he grabbed eight goals and created two assists in 27 league appearances.

The Italian footballer returned to Sassuolo and has continued his good form this season at the Mapei Stadium.

He has earned his name on the scoresheet on six occasions in 19 Serie A appearances this campaign for the Neroverdi.

His good performances have caught the attention of some top European clubs.

As per Calciomercato, Gianluca Scamacca is on the radar of Inter Milan who are aiming to defend the Serie A title this season.

The Nerazzurri want to sign the young player to eventually replace Edin Dzeko who has now reached the age of 35.

Sassuolo have reportedly set an asking price of €35-40 million to let their star player leave the Mapei Stadium.

However, Inter face competition for the signature of the Italy international as Juventus and AC Milan are also said to be keen on him.

The Old Lady have only scored 27 goals this season so far, with their attack failing to impress.

The Italian giants are in the market for a new striker and believe Scamacca as a good fit to their needs.

They enjoy a good relationship with the Neroverdi, having completed a deal for Manuel Locatelli in the summer.